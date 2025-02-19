HSBC: good Q4, simplification in focus for 2025

HSBC reported a $1.2bn rise in fourth quarter revenue to $16.5bn, when ignoring currency and one-off items. Growth was driven by wealth management and growth in net interest income.
Underlying profit before tax rose 10% to $7.3bn, 9% better than expected driven by fee generating businesses. Impairments rose $0.5bn to $1.4bn, largely due to bad loans in Chinese real estate.
The CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial resilience, was 14.9% (14.0-14.5% target range). A new buyback of up to $2bn was announced, alongside a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share.
Restructuring and cost efforts are expected to generate savings of $0.3bn in 2025, $1.5bn by the end of 2026, and a further $1.5bn is being redeployed from non-strategic activities into other areas over the medium term.
The shares fell 1.1% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
HSBC key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.