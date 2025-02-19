HSBC: good Q4, simplification in focus for 2025

HSBC reported a $1.2bn rise in fourth quarter revenue to $16.5bn, when ignoring currency and one-off items. Growth was driven by wealth management and growth in net interest income.

Underlying profit before tax rose 10% to $7.3bn, 9% better than expected driven by fee generating businesses. Impairments rose $0.5bn to $1.4bn, largely due to bad loans in Chinese real estate.

The CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial resilience, was 14.9% (14.0-14.5% target range). A new buyback of up to $2bn was announced, alongside a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share.

Restructuring and cost efforts are expected to generate savings of $0.3bn in 2025, $1.5bn by the end of 2026, and a further $1.5bn is being redeployed from non-strategic activities into other areas over the medium term.

The shares fell 1.1% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.