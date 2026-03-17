Primary Health Properties (FY Results): Assura acquisition boosts growth

PHP reported a 49% rise in net rental income to £230mn. This reflects last year’s £1.6bn acquisition of Assura, and an £8mn contribution from rent reviews.

Underlying profit rose at a slightly slower pace of 41% to £131mn, partly offset by higher admin and finance costs.

Occupancy remained flat at 99%. The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio rose from 48% to 57% (target: 40-50%) due to the Assura acquisition.

In 2026, the LTV ratio is expected to fall back to target levels, helped by asset sales and cost-savings from the acquisition.

Dividends over the year totalled 7.1p per share, up 3%. The first interim dividend of the new year was paid on 13 March, totalling 1.825p per share, up 2.8% on 2025’s level.

The shares fell 2.5% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.