Prudential (FY Results): bumper buybacks

Prudential reported full-year annual premium equivalent (APE) sales of $6.7bn, up 6% ignoring currency moves, and underlying operating profit was up 5% to $3.3bn ($3.3bn expected). New business profit rose 12% to $2.8bn, driven by higher volumes and improving margins.

The asset management business, Eastspring, saw funds under management rise 8% since the start of the year to $278bn.

The free surplus ratio, its preferred measure of balance sheet strength, was 221% at the end of the year (175-200% target range).

An interim dividend of 18.89 cents per share was announced, taking the full year total to 26.60, up 15%. The group also intends to return $1.2bn through buybacks in 2026 and a further $1.3bn in 2027, which includes $700mn a year from the IPO of its Indian joint venture.

The shares fell 2.0% in early trading.

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