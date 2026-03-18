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Prudential (FY Results): bumper buybacks

A solid end to the year and strong new business profits have paved the way for Prudential to ramp up buybacks.
Prudential - Hong-Kong recovery drives growth
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Mar 18, 2026

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Prudential reported full-year annual premium equivalent (APE) sales of $6.7bn, up 6% ignoring currency moves, and underlying operating profit was up 5% to $3.3bn ($3.3bn expected). New business profit rose 12% to $2.8bn, driven by higher volumes and improving margins.

The asset management business, Eastspring, saw funds under management rise 8% since the start of the year to $278bn.

The free surplus ratio, its preferred measure of balance sheet strength, was 221% at the end of the year (175-200% target range).

An interim dividend of 18.89 cents per share was announced, taking the full year total to 26.60, up 15%. The group also intends to return $1.2bn through buybacks in 2026 and a further $1.3bn in 2027, which includes $700mn a year from the IPO of its Indian joint venture.

The shares fell 2.0% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Prudential key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 18th March 2026