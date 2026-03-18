Prudential (FY Results): bumper buybacks

Prudential reported full-year annual premium equivalent (APE) sales of $6.7bn, up 6% ignoring currency moves, and underlying operating profit was up 5% to $3.3bn ($3.3bn expected). New business profit rose 12% to $2.8bn, driven by higher volumes and improving margins.
The asset management business, Eastspring, saw funds under management rise 8% since the start of the year to $278bn.
The free surplus ratio, its preferred measure of balance sheet strength, was 221% at the end of the year (175-200% target range).
An interim dividend of 18.89 cents per share was announced, taking the full year total to 26.60, up 15%. The group also intends to return $1.2bn through buybacks in 2026 and a further $1.3bn in 2027, which includes $700mn a year from the IPO of its Indian joint venture.
The shares fell 2.0% in early trading.
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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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