IAG (Q2 Results): soft sales, profits in line

Second-quarter revenue was broadly flat at €8.9bn (€9.2bn expected), with higher prices offset by capacity reductions due to disruptions in the Middle East and the unfavourable timing of Easter.

Underlying operating profit fell 16% to €1.4bn (€1.4bn expected), with the decline driven by higher fuel costs. But fuel and non-fuel costs were both lower than expected, keeping profits in line with forecasts despite revenue falling short.

First-half free cash flow rose 39% to €2.9bn, benefitting from favourable timing of plane deliveries. Net debt fell by €1.3bn to €4.7bn.

Full-year fuel cost guidance has been lowered from around €9.0bn to between €8.3-8.6bn. Capacity is expected to be in line with last year.

€0.8bn of the ongoing €1.5bn share buyback programme has been completed.

The shares fell 2.5% in early trading.

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