Share research

NatWest (Q2 Results): solid, buybacks pulled forward

A solid second quarter for NatWest was accompanied by upgraded guidance and accelerated plans for its next share buyback.
Natwest Group - rising interest rates boost performance
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Jul 31, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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Second-quarter underlying income rose 11% to £4.4bn (£4.4bn expected). Net interest margin rose from 2.28% to 2.49% (2.51% expected).

Operating profit rose 29% to £2.3bn (£2.0bn expected), supported by strong income growth, good cost discipline and lower-than-expected impairments. Default levels remain low, and the loan book continues to perform well.

The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, was 13.2% at the period end, broadly in line with its target of around 13%.

2026 guidance now points to total underlying income of around £17.9bn, including around £275mn from the recently completed Evelyn Partners acquisition. NatWest also raised its return target to more than 19% (19% expected) and plans to consider its next share buyback alongside full-year results, six months earlier than expected.

The shares rose 1.9% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

NatWest key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 31st July 2026