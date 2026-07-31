NatWest (Q2 Results): solid, buybacks pulled forward

Second-quarter underlying income rose 11% to £4.4bn (£4.4bn expected). Net interest margin rose from 2.28% to 2.49% (2.51% expected).

Operating profit rose 29% to £2.3bn (£2.0bn expected), supported by strong income growth, good cost discipline and lower-than-expected impairments. Default levels remain low, and the loan book continues to perform well.

The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, was 13.2% at the period end, broadly in line with its target of around 13%.

2026 guidance now points to total underlying income of around £17.9bn, including around £275mn from the recently completed Evelyn Partners acquisition. NatWest also raised its return target to more than 19% (19% expected) and plans to consider its next share buyback alongside full-year results, six months earlier than expected.

The shares rose 1.9% in early trading.

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