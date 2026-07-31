Next week on the stock market

BP looks to prove that progress goes beyond market tailwinds

BP has already given investors a useful steer on second-quarter results. Lower production will be a drag, with output expected to fall from 2.34mn to between 2.17 and 2.22mn barrels of oil equivalent per day because of maintenance and disruption in the Middle East. But stronger oil prices, plus improved refining margins, should help offset that. Market forecasts point to quarterly underlying operating profits of about $9bn next week, an annual increase of 71%. But around $0.5bn of exploration write-offs and roughly $1bn of post-tax impairments to green initiatives mean that the reported numbers may need some unpacking.

Consensus forecasts suggest that revenue and underlying operating profit could fall again in the third quarter. Prices will play a part, and BP can’t control those. We’ll be more focused on what it can influence, including production delivery, refinery throughput, costs and operational performance. These should show whether BP is making genuine progress, rather than just benefiting from a more supportive market backdrop.