Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
03-Aug
Clarkson
Half Year Results
F&C Investment Trust
Half Year Results
Palantir Technologies*
Q2 Results
Senior
Half Year Results
04-Aug
Advanced Micro Devices*
Q2 Results
BP*
Q2 Results
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Half Year Results
ConvaTec
Half Year Results
Domino's Pizza
Half Year Results
Fresnillo
Half Year Results
HSBC*
Half Year Results
Keller Group
Half Year Results
Metro Bank
Half Year Results
Pantheon International
Full Year Results
Rotork
Half Year Results
Smith & Nephew*
Half Year Results
SpaceX*
Q2 Results
Travis Perkins
Half Year Results
XP Power
Half Year Results
05-Aug
4imprint
Half Year Results
Beazley
Half Year Results
Coca-Cola HBC
Half Year Results
Eli Lilly*
Q2 Results
Glencore*
Half Year Results
Hiscox
Half Year Results
Ibstock*
Half Year Results
Legal & General*
Half Year Results
Next*
Q2 Trading Statement
Novo Nordisk*
Q2 Results
Shawbrook
Half Year Results
Shopify*
Q2 Results
Walt Disney*
Q3 Results
06-Aug
Admiral Group*
Half Year Results
Derwent London
Half Year Results
Diageo*
Full Year Results
Harbour Energy
Half Year Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Half Year Results
Metlen Energy & Metals
Half Year Results
Michael Page
Half Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials
Half Year Results
OSB Group
Half Year Results
Persimmon*
Half Year Results
Quilter
Half Year Results
Serco Group
Half Year Results
TBC Bank Group
Q2 Results
TP ICAP Group
Half Year Results
Tritax Big Box*
Half Year Results
Wizz Air
Q1 Results
WPP
Half Year Results
07-Aug
Renewables Infrastructure Group
Half Year Results
BP looks to prove that progress goes beyond market tailwinds
BP has already given investors a useful steer on second-quarter results. Lower production will be a drag, with output expected to fall from 2.34mn to between 2.17 and 2.22mn barrels of oil equivalent per day because of maintenance and disruption in the Middle East. But stronger oil prices, plus improved refining margins, should help offset that. Market forecasts point to quarterly underlying operating profits of about $9bn next week, an annual increase of 71%. But around $0.5bn of exploration write-offs and roughly $1bn of post-tax impairments to green initiatives mean that the reported numbers may need some unpacking.
Consensus forecasts suggest that revenue and underlying operating profit could fall again in the third quarter. Prices will play a part, and BP can’t control those. We’ll be more focused on what it can influence, including production delivery, refinery throughput, costs and operational performance. These should show whether BP is making genuine progress, rather than just benefiting from a more supportive market backdrop.
SpaceX prepares to deliver its first set of quarterly earnings as a public company
SpaceX heads into its first results as a public company with much of the early excitement now firmly unwound. The shares have sharply reversed their post-IPO spike, as questions around the valuation and uncertainty over how the end of lock-up periods could affect supply have both taken their toll. Starship’s recent flight offered some encouragement, successfully deploying next-generation Starlink satellites and returning the ship intact, although problems with the booster show that there’s still plenty of work ahead.
Investors should expect a bumpy set of financials for some time as SpaceX spends heavily and analysts get to grips with its unusually broad mix of rockets, satellite internet and AI. We expect revenue growth to accelerate as major deals to rent computing power begin feeding into the numbers. These contracts could be crucial sources of cash over the short to medium term, so aside from details on future Starship launches, we’ll be just as interested in hearing when AI capacity will come online, when revenue will be recognised, and how much investment will be needed to deliver it.
Next looking to keep strong early momentum going
Next had a strong start to the year, with first-quarter trading exceeding the group’s conservative estimates. Full-price sales rose 6.2% over the first three months, with double-digit online growth helping offset a small decline in its UK retail stores. Alongside another period of double-digit growth in International sales, the group raised its full-year guidance, with underlying pre-tax profits now expected to rise by 5.2% to £1.2bn.
We expect momentum to have continued when Next releases its second-quarter update next week. The group’s doing a good job of streamlining the business to help offset higher costs from the Middle East conflict. International sales are a key driver of growth and have recovered quickly following the initial outbreak. But with tensions in the region rising again, we’re keen to hear how demand’s holding up. As a leader in the UK market, we think that Next is well-positioned to navigate challenging conditions better than many of its peers.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.