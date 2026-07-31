Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 3rd August 2026.
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Published Jul 31, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

03-Aug

Clarkson

Half Year Results

F&C Investment Trust

Half Year Results

Palantir Technologies*

Q2 Results

Senior

Half Year Results

04-Aug

Advanced Micro Devices*

Q2 Results

BP*

Q2 Results

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Half Year Results

ConvaTec

Half Year Results

Domino's Pizza

Half Year Results

Fresnillo

Half Year Results

HSBC*

Half Year Results

Keller Group

Half Year Results

Metro Bank

Half Year Results

Pantheon International

Full Year Results

Rotork

Half Year Results

Smith & Nephew*

Half Year Results

SpaceX*

Q2 Results

Travis Perkins

Half Year Results

XP Power

Half Year Results

05-Aug

4imprint

Half Year Results

Beazley

Half Year Results

Coca-Cola HBC

Half Year Results

Eli Lilly*

Q2 Results

Glencore*

Half Year Results

Hiscox

Half Year Results

Ibstock*

Half Year Results

Legal & General*

Half Year Results

Next*

Q2 Trading Statement

Novo Nordisk*

Q2 Results

Shawbrook

Half Year Results

Shopify*

Q2 Results

Walt Disney*

Q3 Results

06-Aug

Admiral Group*

Half Year Results

Derwent London

Half Year Results

Diageo*

Full Year Results

Harbour Energy

Half Year Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Half Year Results

Metlen Energy & Metals

Half Year Results

Michael Page

Half Year Results

Morgan Advanced Materials

Half Year Results

OSB Group

Half Year Results

Persimmon*

Half Year Results

Quilter

Half Year Results

Serco Group

Half Year Results

TBC Bank Group

Q2 Results

TP ICAP Group

Half Year Results

Tritax Big Box*

Half Year Results

Wizz Air

Q1 Results

WPP

Half Year Results

07-Aug

Renewables Infrastructure Group

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

BP looks to prove that progress goes beyond market tailwinds

BP has already given investors a useful steer on second-quarter results. Lower production will be a drag, with output expected to fall from 2.34mn to between 2.17 and 2.22mn barrels of oil equivalent per day because of maintenance and disruption in the Middle East. But stronger oil prices, plus improved refining margins, should help offset that. Market forecasts point to quarterly underlying operating profits of about $9bn next week, an annual increase of 71%. But around $0.5bn of exploration write-offs and roughly $1bn of post-tax impairments to green initiatives mean that the reported numbers may need some unpacking.

Consensus forecasts suggest that revenue and underlying operating profit could fall again in the third quarter. Prices will play a part, and BP can’t control those. We’ll be more focused on what it can influence, including production delivery, refinery throughput, costs and operational performance. These should show whether BP is making genuine progress, rather than just benefiting from a more supportive market backdrop.

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SpaceX prepares to deliver its first set of quarterly earnings as a public company

SpaceX heads into its first results as a public company with much of the early excitement now firmly unwound. The shares have sharply reversed their post-IPO spike, as questions around the valuation and uncertainty over how the end of lock-up periods could affect supply have both taken their toll. Starship’s recent flight offered some encouragement, successfully deploying next-generation Starlink satellites and returning the ship intact, although problems with the booster show that there’s still plenty of work ahead.

Investors should expect a bumpy set of financials for some time as SpaceX spends heavily and analysts get to grips with its unusually broad mix of rockets, satellite internet and AI. We expect revenue growth to accelerate as major deals to rent computing power begin feeding into the numbers. These contracts could be crucial sources of cash over the short to medium term, so aside from details on future Starship launches, we’ll be just as interested in hearing when AI capacity will come online, when revenue will be recognised, and how much investment will be needed to deliver it.

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Next looking to keep strong early momentum going

Next had a strong start to the year, with first-quarter trading exceeding the group’s conservative estimates. Full-price sales rose 6.2% over the first three months, with double-digit online growth helping offset a small decline in its UK retail stores. Alongside another period of double-digit growth in International sales, the group raised its full-year guidance, with underlying pre-tax profits now expected to rise by 5.2% to £1.2bn.

We expect momentum to have continued when Next releases its second-quarter update next week. The group’s doing a good job of streamlining the business to help offset higher costs from the Middle East conflict. International sales are a key driver of growth and have recovered quickly following the initial outbreak. But with tensions in the region rising again, we’re keen to hear how demand’s holding up. As a leader in the UK market, we think that Next is well-positioned to navigate challenging conditions better than many of its peers.

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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 31st July 2026