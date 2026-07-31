Apple (Q3 Results): soft guide

Third-quarter revenue rose 16% to $109.4bn ($108.7bn expected). Growth was led by iPhone sales, which rose 22% to $54.3bn, helped by strength in Greater China, where total revenue also rose 22%. Services revenue increased 12% to $30.7bn.
Operating profit rose 27% to $35.7bn ($33.3bn expected), supported by strong revenue growth and a higher overall gross margin.
Free cash flow rose to $110.2bn over the first nine months, up from $72.3bn last year, supporting $62.1bn of share buybacks. Net cash, including longer-term securities, stood at $64.2bn.
For the coming quarter, Apple expects revenue growth of 9-11%, and gross margin between 47-48%.
The shares fell 6.9% in early trading.
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