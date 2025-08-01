IAG: strong first half sees profits jump higher

IAG’s first-half revenue rose by 8% to €15.9bn, with growth being driven by higher average ticket prices and increased capacity. Sales growth across all regions was positive.
Operating profit jumped 44% higher to €1.9bn. This was driven by the uplift in revenue and lower fuel costs, which was partially offset by rising operational costs.
Free cash flow fell from €3.2bn to €2.1bn, partly due to a payment to HMRC for an ongoing tax dispute. Net debt improved from €7.5bn to €5.5bn.
Full-year guidance points to capacity growth of around 2.5%. Both fuel and non-fuel costs are expected to be lower than previous guidance, and markets are now forecasting full-year operating profit growth of 2% to €4.5bn.
The shares rose 2.2% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
IAG key facts
