Ibstock: positive outlook for 2025

Ibstock’s expecting its 2024 revenue to decline by 10% to around £365mn. This was due to lower volumes last year, although there was a “progressive improvement” over the second half.

Net debt increased from £101mn to £122mn due to continued investment in increasing capacity.

Full-year underlying cash profit (EBITDA) is set to come in at around £79mn (2023: £107mn), in line with prior guidance but slightly below market expectations.

Despite planning and affordability pressures limiting near-term demand, Ibstock’s expecting improved market conditions in 2025, with momentum building over the year.

The shares fell 1.4% in early trading.

Our view

