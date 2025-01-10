J Sainsbury: strong Christmas sees full-year guidance reiterated

Sainsbury’s reported a 2.8% rise in third-quarter like-for-like sales, excluding fuel. Growth was driven by a 4.1% increase in Grocery sales as the group gained market share, enabling food volumes to grow faster than the sector average.
Total General Merchandise sales, including Argos, fell 1.5% in the period despite Clothing sales rising by 2.2%.
Full-year guidance remains on track, with the group expecting underlying retail operating profit to grow around 7% to just over £1bn. Retail free cash flows of at least £500mn are also expected.
The shares fell 2.1% in early trading.
J Sainsbury’s key facts
