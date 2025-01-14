JD Sports: cuts full-year profit guidance

In the nine weeks to 4 January, JD Sports like-for-like (LFL) revenue fell 1.5%, missing market expectations of 2.7% growth. The revenue decline was blamed on the “challenging and volatile” conditions, which led to increased promotional activity in the market.
Revenue growth in Europe and Asia Pacific was not enough to offset a poor performance across its core UK and US markets.
The recently acquired Hibbett traded slightly better than the wider North American business, and Courir (in France) “traded well” in the weeks following its acquisition.
LFL revenue is now expected to be flat this year. Full-year pre-tax profit guidance has also been lowered to between £915-935mn (previously £955-1,035mn). The group expects to finish the year with a small net debt position.
The shares fell 10.7% in early trading.
