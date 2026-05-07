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JD Sports (FY Results): in line with expectations

Full-year results were broadly in line with expectations, and JD Sports expects cash generation to improve despite a muted growth outlook.
JD Sports shop sign
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published May 7, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

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JD Sports reported full-year revenue of £12.7bn (£12.8bn expected), up 11.7% ignoring exchange rates, with growth largely driven by acquisitions. On an organic basis, sales grew by 2.1% with growth in all regions except the UK.

Underlying pre-tax profits fell by 6.4% to £852mn (£848mn expected), driven by higher operating costs due to acquisitions and store expansions.

Free cash flow rose 36.3% to £462mn. Net debt, including lease liabilities, fell by £0.2bn to £2.8bn.

Organic sales growth was flat over the first quarter. Full-year guidance points to underlying pre-tax profits of between £750-850mn (£832mn expected), with free cash flows of between £460-520mn.

The group announced a 20% increase in the full-year dividend to 1.20p per share. A £200mn share buyback programme is underway and expected to complete by year-end.

The shares rose 3.3% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

JD Sports key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 7th May 2026