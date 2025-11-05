JDW (Q1 trading update): resilient start

J D Wetherspoon’s like-for-like sales grew by 3.7% in the first 14 weeks of the year implying an acceleration in the last five weeks of that period. Food sales growth was weaker at 0.9% and hotel room sales fell 6.3%.

The group has opened four pubs and three franchised units with a total of fifteen of each expected this financial year.

J D Wetherspoon is pleased with the growth so far but also mindful of the forthcoming budget. Therefore it’s ‘slightly more cautious’ in the outlook for the rest of the year.

The shares fell 3.1% in early trading.

Our view

