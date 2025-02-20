Lloyds: strong Q4 on borrower strength

Lloyds reported fourth quarter net income of £4.4bn, up 3% and better than expected. Within that, net interest income was marginally lower than last year, offset by an increase in other income. Banking net interest margin was broadly flat at 2.97%.

Underlying profit fell 43% to £1.0bn, the drop almost entirely driven by a £700mn provision taken in relation to ongoing motor finance investigations. Non-performing loans remain at low levels.

There was a 2% rise in both loans and deposits. The group’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, is 14.2% - well ahead of its target minimum of 13.0%.

A final dividend of 2.11p per share was announced, along with a £1.7bn buyback.

For 2025, underlying net interest income is expected around £13.5bn (2024: 12.8bn).

The shares rose 2.9% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.