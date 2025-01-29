LVMH: profits miss expectations

LVMH’s full-year revenue rose by 1% on an organic basis to €84.7bn. Declines in Fashion & Leather Goods, which accounts for nearly half of total revenue, was offset by growth in Selective Retailing and Perfumes & Cosmetics.
Operating profit fell 14% to €19.6bn, missing market forecasts of €20.4bn. Profits across all divisions fell, including a 10% decline in Fashion Goods & Leather, which was exacerbated by faster declines in Wines & Spirits and Watches & Jewellery.
Free cash flow rose from €8.1bn to €10.5bn, due to lower operating investments. Net debt was €31.4bn at year-end.
In January 2025, some brands including Louis Vuitton and Tiffany are already seeing double-digit growth. Markets are forecasting full-year revenue to grow 5.6% to €89.2bn.
A dividend of €13.0 per share has been announced, in line with last year.
The shares fell 6.1% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
LVMH key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.