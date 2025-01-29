LVMH: profits miss expectations

LVMH’s full-year revenue rose by 1% on an organic basis to €84.7bn. Declines in Fashion & Leather Goods, which accounts for nearly half of total revenue, was offset by growth in Selective Retailing and Perfumes & Cosmetics.

Operating profit fell 14% to €19.6bn, missing market forecasts of €20.4bn. Profits across all divisions fell, including a 10% decline in Fashion Goods & Leather, which was exacerbated by faster declines in Wines & Spirits and Watches & Jewellery.

Free cash flow rose from €8.1bn to €10.5bn, due to lower operating investments. Net debt was €31.4bn at year-end.

In January 2025, some brands including Louis Vuitton and Tiffany are already seeing double-digit growth. Markets are forecasting full-year revenue to grow 5.6% to €89.2bn.

A dividend of €13.0 per share has been announced, in line with last year.

The shares fell 6.1% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.