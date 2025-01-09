Marks and Spencer reported third-quarter revenue of £3.9bn, up 6.4% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis and ignoring the impact of exchange rates.
Food revenue was up 8.9% on a LFL basis to £2.6bn, driven by a 6.6% uplift in volumes, making M&S the top-performing store-based grocer in terms of volume growth over the period. The Remarksable vale line also performed particularly well, with sales up 14%.
In Clothing, Home & Beauty, LFL revenue rose 1.9% to £1.3bn as the group continued to gain market share. Renewed stores continued to “outperform expectations” but in-store sales fell 1.5%, in part due to poor weather. Online sales grew at double-digit rates and now account for over a third of the division’s total.
M&S hasn’t given any full-year guidance, but markets are forecasting full-year revenue growth of around 5.5% to £13.8bn.
The shares fell 5.3% in early trading.
