Melrose: robust H1, profit beat expectations

Melrose’s underlying revenue rose 6% to £1.7bn in the first half. The Engines division grew at the fastest pace, up 11%, driven by strong aftermarket demand. Structures revenue grew 3%.
Underlying operating profit rose 29% to £310mn (£299mn expected), largely driven by sales growth and operational improvements, which saw the associated margin climb from 14.2% to 18.0%.
Underlying free cash outflows improved from £145mn to £54mn, helped by the increased profits and lower restructuring costs. Net debt increased from £1.3bn to £1.4bn.
Full-year guidance has been downgraded, with revenue now expected to land between £3.4-3.8bn (previously: £3.6-3.7bn). Underlying operating profit guidance is now £650-690mn (previously: £620-650mn), excluding around £30mn of corporate costs. This guidance excludes any impact from tariffs.
An interim dividend of 2.4p per share has been announced, up 20%. £91mn of current £250mn buyback has been completed.
The shares rose 6.8% in early trading.
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
