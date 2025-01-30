Meta: strong Q4, AI investment set to ramp up

Meta’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 21% to $48.4bn, ignoring exchange rate impacts. That was better than expected, driven by advertising revenue growing ahead of forecasts.
Operating profit was up 43% to $23.4bn thanks to strong cost control, with margins rising from 41% to 48%.
The number of people using at least one of Meta’s apps on a daily basis rose 5% to 3.35bn. Advertising prices were up 14%.
Net cash, including lease liabilities came to $28.8bn. Free cash flow rose 14% to $13.2bn, despite capital expenditure (capex) rising by 88%.
First-quarter revenue is expected to be in the range of $39.5-41.8bn, reflecting 11-18% growth when ignoring exchange rates. Capex guidance for the full year is $60-65bn (2024: $39.2bn), as artificial intelligence (AI) investment ramps up.
The shares were up 2.2% in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Meta key facts
