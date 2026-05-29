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Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 1 June 2026.
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Published May 29, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

01-Jun

Sirius Real Estate

Full Year Results

02-Jun

British American Tobacco*

Half Year Trading Statement

GB Group

Full Year Results

Paragon Banking Group

Half Year Results

03-Jun

B&M European Value Retail

Full Year Results

Broadcom*

Q2 Results

discoverIE Group

Full Year Results

Ninety One

Full Year Results

04-Jun

Capital Gearing Trust

Full Year Results

CMC Markets

Full Year Results

Mitie Group

Full Year Results

05-Jun

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors

No surprises expected from BATS, but second half delivery will still be key

BATS started 2026 by guiding towards the lower end of medium-term growth targets, which are 3-5% for revenue and 4-6% for underlying operating profit. But that was before the Iran conflict, and with duty-free sales and tobacco volumes reportedly coming under pressure, we’re keen to hear whether these targets are still seen as achievable. The key variables in all of this are likely to be pricing and New Category sales, where the company’s a relatively strong player.

Profitability was always expected to be second-half weighted, and we should hear how much work there’s left to do in the latter part of the year. With guidance reiterated last month, we’re not expecting too many surprises in next week’s first-half update. Share buybacks and a yield of over 5% are a key attraction for the stock. However, these aren’t guaranteed, and we’ll be seeking assurances that net debt is heading back towards the target range of 2-2.5x underlying cash profit (EBITDA).

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Broadcom looks set to post some mammoth growth numbers as AI demand soars

Broadcom heads into next week’s second-quarter results with expectations running high after a strong first quarter and an even stronger guide. Management expects revenue of around $22bn, up 47% year-on-year, with underlying cash profit margins of around 68%, driven by accelerating demand for custom AI accelerators and networking – though we expect investors will want a beat against those numbers. AI revenue is expected to grow by almost 140%, and investors will be watching closely to see whether that momentum continues to build.

Just as important as the numbers will be the order book and commentary on future demand. Broadcom’s custom chip model, where it works directly with large tech firms to build bespoke AI chips, has been gaining traction alongside the broader GPU market. Recent developments point to longer-term customer commitments, and we think the latest AI guidance, both near and medium-term, looks conservative. But a lot now rides on future orders and customer spending plans, so investors will want reassurance that demand visibility remains strong and that margins can hold up as AI revenue becomes the key driver of performance.

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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 29th May 2026