Next week on the stock market

No surprises expected from BATS, but second half delivery will still be key

BATS started 2026 by guiding towards the lower end of medium-term growth targets, which are 3-5% for revenue and 4-6% for underlying operating profit. But that was before the Iran conflict, and with duty-free sales and tobacco volumes reportedly coming under pressure, we’re keen to hear whether these targets are still seen as achievable. The key variables in all of this are likely to be pricing and New Category sales, where the company’s a relatively strong player.

Profitability was always expected to be second-half weighted, and we should hear how much work there’s left to do in the latter part of the year. With guidance reiterated last month, we’re not expecting too many surprises in next week’s first-half update. Share buybacks and a yield of over 5% are a key attraction for the stock. However, these aren’t guaranteed, and we’ll be seeking assurances that net debt is heading back towards the target range of 2-2.5x underlying cash profit (EBITDA).