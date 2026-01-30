Next week on the stock market

Hopes high for improved trading at Novo Nordisk

Investor sentiment towards Novo Nordisk bottomed out following another downgrade to sales and profit guidance at its third-quarter update in November. Ignoring exchange rate moves, 2025 full-year sales are now expected to rise 8-11%, with operating profit growth faring worse at 4-7%. But it’s been a promising start to 2026, with take-up of the company’s recently launched Wegovy pill for weight management helping to claw back some US market share from arch-rival Eli Lilly.

Attention now turns to this year’s outlook, with pricing and insurance coverage likely to be key points of focus. It’s a complex picture but on balance we think there could be some upside to consensus forecasts of a small fall in 2026 sales. Of course there can be no guarantee, but recent strength in the valuation suggests we’re unlikely to be alone in this view.