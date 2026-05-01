Next week on the stock market

Novo Nordisk looks to its weight loss pill to revive fortunes

Novo Nordisk’s first-quarter results will provide a critical lens through which to assess whether bold strategic actions have managed to revive volume growth. Price cuts, higher-dose approvals and distribution partnerships for its weight-loss jab Wegovy have been key initiatives so far this year. The launch of Wegovy in pill form has also been a particular success, and we’ll be keen to see if that momentum’s continued following the launch of a rival oral medicine by Eli Lilly.

Nonetheless, first-quarter revenue is still forecast to have fallen by about 3.2bn Danish kroner (DKK) to DKK 75bn. And achieving its modest full-year guidance, which currently pre-empts a revenue drop of between 5-13% this year, will likely be a key driver of sentiment. Clinical progress is another point of focus, and recent success in a clinical trial for sickle cell disease provided a timely reminder of Novo Nordisk’s rare disease capabilities, so keep an eye out for launch plans.