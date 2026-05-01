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Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 4 May 2026.
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Published May 1, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

04-May

Palantir Technologies*

Q1 Results

05-May

Advanced Micro Devices*

Q1 Results

Cameco*

Q1 Results

HSBC*

Q1 Results

International Workplace Group

Q1 Trading Statement

PayPal*

Q1 Results

Shopify*

Q1 Results

06-May

Next*

Q1 Trading Statement

Novo Nordisk*

Q1 Results

Renishaw

Q3 Trading Statement

Smith & Nephew*

Q1 Trading Statement

TBC Bank Group

Q1 Results

Trainline

Full Year Results

Walt Disney Co*

Q2 Results

07-May

Balfour Beatty

Q1 Trading Statement

Coca Cola HBC

Q1 Trading Statement

Harbour Energy

Trading Statement

Helios Towers

Q1 Results

HgCapital Trust

Q1 Results

Hiscox Ltd

Q1 Trading Statement

InterContinental Hotels Group

Q1 Trading Statement

JD Sports Fashion*

Full Year Results

Lion Finance Group

Q1 Results

Metlen Energy & Metals

Q1 Trading Statement

Morgan Sindall Group

AGM Trading Statement

Rathbones Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Shell*

Q1 Results

08-May

Airtel Africa

Full Year Results

International Consolidated Airlines Group*

Q1 Results

Rightmove

Trading Statement

TSMC

Corporate Sales Release

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Novo Nordisk looks to its weight loss pill to revive fortunes

Novo Nordisk’s first-quarter results will provide a critical lens through which to assess whether bold strategic actions have managed to revive volume growth. Price cuts, higher-dose approvals and distribution partnerships for its weight-loss jab Wegovy have been key initiatives so far this year. The launch of Wegovy in pill form has also been a particular success, and we’ll be keen to see if that momentum’s continued following the launch of a rival oral medicine by Eli Lilly.

Nonetheless, first-quarter revenue is still forecast to have fallen by about 3.2bn Danish kroner (DKK) to DKK 75bn. And achieving its modest full-year guidance, which currently pre-empts a revenue drop of between 5-13% this year, will likely be a key driver of sentiment. Clinical progress is another point of focus, and recent success in a clinical trial for sickle cell disease provided a timely reminder of Novo Nordisk’s rare disease capabilities, so keep an eye out for launch plans.

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Palantir looks to build on a strong end to last year

Palantir reports next week with expectations already high following a strong run of execution and a well‑established track record of outperforming both its own guidance and broader analyst consensus. Investors will be watching closely for continued momentum in US commercial growth, further progress on remaining performance obligations and sustained margin strength, all of which have underpinned recent results.

Based on that growing pattern of outperformance, solid forward revenue visibility, and what may have been a period of heightened demand across some of its government and defence-related operations, we see scope for Palantir to deliver another earnings beat. The combination of sentiment pressure this year, coupled with a strong earnings growth outlook, means the price-to-earnings multiple is back down to levels not seen for over a year, which we think helps ease a key investor concern – the valuation.

The author holds shares in Palantir.

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Will IAG’s capacity plans get reined back?

International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) comes into first-quarter results on the back of a difficult period for the airline industry following the near-doubling of fuel prices. First-quarter numbers should hold up relatively well though, with underlying operating profits forecast to jump around 45% higher to £288mn in the historically quiet quarter. Much more important will be the outlook for the rest of the year, and while we do expect a cautious tone next week, IAG’s in a better position than most airlines to stomach the recent challenges thanks to its strong balance sheet and higher margins.

Higher fuel prices mean higher ticket prices, so we’re expecting to see some weakness in near-term bookings. The group had also planned to expand its capacity by about 3% in 2026. But historically, airlines can’t pass on the full cost of higher fuel prices to consumers, so capacity tends to get trimmed to help protect profitability. With no clear timeline for a resolution of the Middle East conflict, we’re keen to hear whether there’s been any changes to IAG’s capacity plans this year.

The author holds shares in IAG.

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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 1st May 2026