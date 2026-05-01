Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
04-May
Palantir Technologies*
Q1 Results
05-May
Advanced Micro Devices*
Q1 Results
Cameco*
Q1 Results
HSBC*
Q1 Results
International Workplace Group
Q1 Trading Statement
PayPal*
Q1 Results
Shopify*
Q1 Results
06-May
Next*
Q1 Trading Statement
Novo Nordisk*
Q1 Results
Renishaw
Q3 Trading Statement
Smith & Nephew*
Q1 Trading Statement
TBC Bank Group
Q1 Results
Trainline
Full Year Results
Walt Disney Co*
Q2 Results
07-May
Balfour Beatty
Q1 Trading Statement
Coca Cola HBC
Q1 Trading Statement
Harbour Energy
Trading Statement
Helios Towers
Q1 Results
HgCapital Trust
Q1 Results
Hiscox Ltd
Q1 Trading Statement
InterContinental Hotels Group
Q1 Trading Statement
JD Sports Fashion*
Full Year Results
Lion Finance Group
Q1 Results
Metlen Energy & Metals
Q1 Trading Statement
Morgan Sindall Group
AGM Trading Statement
Rathbones Group
Q1 Trading Statement
Shell*
Q1 Results
08-May
Airtel Africa
Full Year Results
International Consolidated Airlines Group*
Q1 Results
Rightmove
Trading Statement
TSMC
Corporate Sales Release
Novo Nordisk looks to its weight loss pill to revive fortunes
Novo Nordisk’s first-quarter results will provide a critical lens through which to assess whether bold strategic actions have managed to revive volume growth. Price cuts, higher-dose approvals and distribution partnerships for its weight-loss jab Wegovy have been key initiatives so far this year. The launch of Wegovy in pill form has also been a particular success, and we’ll be keen to see if that momentum’s continued following the launch of a rival oral medicine by Eli Lilly.
Nonetheless, first-quarter revenue is still forecast to have fallen by about 3.2bn Danish kroner (DKK) to DKK 75bn. And achieving its modest full-year guidance, which currently pre-empts a revenue drop of between 5-13% this year, will likely be a key driver of sentiment. Clinical progress is another point of focus, and recent success in a clinical trial for sickle cell disease provided a timely reminder of Novo Nordisk’s rare disease capabilities, so keep an eye out for launch plans.
Palantir looks to build on a strong end to last year
Palantir reports next week with expectations already high following a strong run of execution and a well‑established track record of outperforming both its own guidance and broader analyst consensus. Investors will be watching closely for continued momentum in US commercial growth, further progress on remaining performance obligations and sustained margin strength, all of which have underpinned recent results.
Based on that growing pattern of outperformance, solid forward revenue visibility, and what may have been a period of heightened demand across some of its government and defence-related operations, we see scope for Palantir to deliver another earnings beat. The combination of sentiment pressure this year, coupled with a strong earnings growth outlook, means the price-to-earnings multiple is back down to levels not seen for over a year, which we think helps ease a key investor concern – the valuation.
The author holds shares in Palantir.
Will IAG’s capacity plans get reined back?
International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) comes into first-quarter results on the back of a difficult period for the airline industry following the near-doubling of fuel prices. First-quarter numbers should hold up relatively well though, with underlying operating profits forecast to jump around 45% higher to £288mn in the historically quiet quarter. Much more important will be the outlook for the rest of the year, and while we do expect a cautious tone next week, IAG’s in a better position than most airlines to stomach the recent challenges thanks to its strong balance sheet and higher margins.
Higher fuel prices mean higher ticket prices, so we’re expecting to see some weakness in near-term bookings. The group had also planned to expand its capacity by about 3% in 2026. But historically, airlines can’t pass on the full cost of higher fuel prices to consumers, so capacity tends to get trimmed to help protect profitability. With no clear timeline for a resolution of the Middle East conflict, we’re keen to hear whether there’s been any changes to IAG’s capacity plans this year.
The author holds shares in IAG.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
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