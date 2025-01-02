Next week on the stock market

Next has had a strong 2024, and the fashion retailer’s making a name for itself by repeatedly upgrading its profit guidance. Consumer spending has held up relatively well of late, with a 0.2% rise in retail sector sales in November, excluding the Black Friday shopping frenzy which will fall into December’s figure.

Given its desirable clothing proposition and recent track record, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear that Next captured its fair share of this spending in the run-up to Christmas. That could fuel yet another upgrade to full-year profit expectations in next week’s trading announcement.

Looking to the new year, we continue to see the online channel as the main growth driver despite already accounting for more than half of group sales. With overseas expansion still in its early stages, there’s a long runway here if Next can execute its expansion plans well.

A director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is a Non-Executive Director of Next plc.