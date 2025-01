Next week on the stock market

Marks & Spencer smashed its first-half profit expectations in November, thanks to strong food volume growth and continued progress on the cost-cutting programme. Management must be commended for breathing new life into the business, sharpening its food and clothing propositions and helping steal market share away from the competition.

Operational changes and efficiencies are delivering cost savings, which are being used to keep food prices down. This is helping to lure in more families, who spend more on each shop on average. That’s especially helpful in the run-up to Christmas when consumers typically splash out and shopping trollies get piled even higher than usual. We expect there will be plenty for M&S to be jolly about when it releases its Christmas trading update next week. Markets are pencilling in revenue growth of around 5.6% to £13.8bn over the full year, so we’ll be keeping an eye out to make sure everything remains on track.