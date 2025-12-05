Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
08-Dec
No FTSE 350 reporters
09-Dec
Ashtead*
Q2 Results
British American Tobacco*
Full Year Trading Statement
Chemring Group
Full Year Results
Moonpig Group
Half Year Results
10-Dec
Berkeley Group
Half Year Results
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
Corporate Sales Release
TUI*
Full Year Results
11-Dec
NCC Group
Full Year Results
12-Dec
No FTSE 350 reporters
Markets hopeful of further upgrade from British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco (BATS) will release its full-year trading update next week. At the last check, it was heading to the top of its 1-2% revenue growth guidance range, helped by an improving performance in its US business. Consensus forecasts are expecting a slightly better growth outcome at 2.1% before currency movements.
There’s still some way to go for BATS to return to its medium-term target of 3-5%. Tobacco volumes remain in decline, and next-generation products such as vapes are not proving to be the saviour the industry was looking for. Investors will be hoping for an improvement from the low-single-digit growth uplift seen by the New Categories division in the first half.
The balance sheet has also been under some pressure. It’s important that net debt is brought down to fit more comfortably into the group’s 2.0-2.5x underlying cash profit (EBITDA) target range. Especially if regular share buybacks are to be supported.
Ashtead continues to battle a soft market
Ashtead’s return to top line growth back in September could be short-lived, with next week’s second quarter revenue expected to fall 1.6%. Local construction markets in the US are still stuck in a holding pattern, with high interest rates leading to a ‘wait and see’ approach. If US interest rates stay on their downward trend, and large scale ‘mega projects’ continue to show strong growth, the story for 2026 starts to look more appealing.
Cash flows have been the one shining light during the recent soft patch, benefitting from lower investment as Ashtead takes a moment to assess the backdrop. Investment plans are worth watching, as a key indicator of when the market is expected to pick back up.
Sunny skies ahead for TUI in 2026?
TUI's already managed to paint a bright picture ahead of next week’s full-year results, thanks to last month's upbeat trading statement. The group managed to beat full-year profit expectations, despite some weakness on the top line. Record performances across Hotels & Resorts and Cruise businesses pushed underlying operating profit up 12.6% to €1.5bn, beating its 9–11% guidance.
Investors will be closely watching the new shareholder return strategy, with markets anticipating the return of dividend payments in the new year. There'll also be plenty of attention on how 2026 is shaping up, especially given the growing economic headwinds in TUI's main markets, with sustained progress in Germany particularly important for sentiment.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.