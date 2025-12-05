Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 8 December 2025.
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Dec 5, 2025

Important information - This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

08-Dec

No FTSE 350 reporters

09-Dec

Ashtead*

Q2 Results

British American Tobacco*

Full Year Trading Statement

Chemring Group

Full Year Results

Moonpig Group

Half Year Results

10-Dec

Berkeley Group

Half Year Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Corporate Sales Release

TUI*

Full Year Results

11-Dec

NCC Group

Full Year Results

12-Dec

No FTSE 350 reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors
Markets hopeful of further upgrade from British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (BATS) will release its full-year trading update next week. At the last check, it was heading to the top of its 1-2% revenue growth guidance range, helped by an improving performance in its US business. Consensus forecasts are expecting a slightly better growth outcome at 2.1% before currency movements.

There’s still some way to go for BATS to return to its medium-term target of 3-5%. Tobacco volumes remain in decline, and next-generation products such as vapes are not proving to be the saviour the industry was looking for. Investors will be hoping for an improvement from the low-single-digit growth uplift seen by the New Categories division in the first half.

The balance sheet has also been under some pressure. It’s important that net debt is brought down to fit more comfortably into the group’s 2.0-2.5x underlying cash profit (EBITDA) target range. Especially if regular share buybacks are to be supported.

0%
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Ashtead continues to battle a soft market

Ashtead’s return to top line growth back in September could be short-lived, with next week’s second quarter revenue expected to fall 1.6%. Local construction markets in the US are still stuck in a holding pattern, with high interest rates leading to a ‘wait and see’ approach. If US interest rates stay on their downward trend, and large scale ‘mega projects’ continue to show strong growth, the story for 2026 starts to look more appealing.

Cash flows have been the one shining light during the recent soft patch, benefitting from lower investment as Ashtead takes a moment to assess the backdrop. Investment plans are worth watching, as a key indicator of when the market is expected to pick back up.

0%
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Sunny skies ahead for TUI in 2026?

TUI's already managed to paint a bright picture ahead of next week’s full-year results, thanks to last month's upbeat trading statement. The group managed to beat full-year profit expectations, despite some weakness on the top line. Record performances across Hotels & Resorts and Cruise businesses pushed underlying operating profit up 12.6% to €1.5bn, beating its 9–11% guidance.

Investors will be closely watching the new shareholder return strategy, with markets anticipating the return of dividend payments in the new year. There'll also be plenty of attention on how 2026 is shaping up, especially given the growing economic headwinds in TUI's main markets, with sustained progress in Germany particularly important for sentiment.

0%
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Article history
Published: 5th December 2025