Next week on the stock market

Markets hopeful of further upgrade from British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (BATS) will release its full-year trading update next week. At the last check, it was heading to the top of its 1-2% revenue growth guidance range, helped by an improving performance in its US business. Consensus forecasts are expecting a slightly better growth outcome at 2.1% before currency movements.

There’s still some way to go for BATS to return to its medium-term target of 3-5%. Tobacco volumes remain in decline, and next-generation products such as vapes are not proving to be the saviour the industry was looking for. Investors will be hoping for an improvement from the low-single-digit growth uplift seen by the New Categories division in the first half.

The balance sheet has also been under some pressure. It’s important that net debt is brought down to fit more comfortably into the group’s 2.0-2.5x underlying cash profit (EBITDA) target range. Especially if regular share buybacks are to be supported.