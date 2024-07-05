Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
08-Jul
No FTSE 350 Reporters
10-Jul
Trading statement
Trading statement
Q2 trading statement
Full year results
11-Jul
AGM trading statement
AGM trading statement
Trading statement
Full year trading statement
Half year results
Q2 results
Trading statement
AGM trading statement
Half year trading statement
Q1 results
12-Jul
Q4 AUM update
Q1 AUM update
Barratt Developments hopes to report improved home-buyer sentiment
Barratt Developments had a lacklustre set of results at the half year mark, so investors will be looking for some more positive news. The housebuilder did offer a glimmer of hope in the form of improving reservation rates, and we’d like to see momentum continue. While the outlook is uncertain, we’re cautiously optimistic that a more stable economic and interest rate environment will have paved the way for better home-buyer sentiment.
Don’t expect a total reversal in fortunes just yet though, after underlying pre-tax profits fell almost 70% in the first half of the year. That reflects a lower number of houses being sold, coupled with lingering cost inflation. We’ll be looking out for more detailed commentary on the order book in particular, to help gauge when margins will get back to normal.
There’s also the group’s agreed all-share offer for Redrow to chew through. The £2.5bn deal came as a surprise, and although it will help to boost Barratt’s exposure to larger, more expensive homes, investors will want a clearer roadmap of how things are progressing.
Will volumes continue to improve for PepsiCo?
PepsiCo reports second-quarter results next week and investors will be hoping to see continued volume improvements. Price hikes have caused volumes to drop in recent quarters, but the trend has been improving. The only business unit not on the right glide path is Quaker Oats where recalls impacted performance.
Management has been upbeat about the state of its global consumer base, with real wage growth in most regions. But there are some areas to watch. Higher savings rates are impacting China's spending, and low-income consumers in the US are still feeling the effects of stretched budgets. Expect some ongoing softness from the second quarter with more upbeat commentary about how the second half is shaping up.
How have wet weather and football affected trading at JD Wetherspoon?
JD Wetherspoon is scheduled to update on trading next week, ahead of full year results. At the last check, the group was expecting performance to be at the top end of expectations, which at the time meant pre-tax profits of around £75mn. The England men’s football team’s arguably fortunate progress in the Euros won’t be doing bar takings any harm, but that may be somewhat offset by the wettest spring since 1986. We’ll be looking out for any further changes to guidance.
The group typically uses this opportunity to update on its financial position. So far, it’s not made too much progress this year in bringing down debt levels. Positive movement on that front and clarity over future expansion plans will be key to determining whether a return to the dividend list might be on the table.
Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.