Barratt Developments had a lacklustre set of results at the half year mark, so investors will be looking for some more positive news. The housebuilder did offer a glimmer of hope in the form of improving reservation rates, and we’d like to see momentum continue. While the outlook is uncertain, we’re cautiously optimistic that a more stable economic and interest rate environment will have paved the way for better home-buyer sentiment.

Don’t expect a total reversal in fortunes just yet though, after underlying pre-tax profits fell almost 70% in the first half of the year. That reflects a lower number of houses being sold, coupled with lingering cost inflation. We’ll be looking out for more detailed commentary on the order book in particular, to help gauge when margins will get back to normal.

There’s also the group’s agreed all-share offer for Redrow to chew through. The £2.5bn deal came as a surprise, and although it will help to boost Barratt’s exposure to larger, more expensive homes, investors will want a clearer roadmap of how things are progressing.