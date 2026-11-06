Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
09-Nov
Kainos Group
Half Year Results
RHI Magnesita
Q3 Trading Statement
10-Nov
3i Infrastructure
Half Year Results
4imprint Group
Trading Statement
Avon Technologies
Full Year Results
Caledonia Investments
Half Year Results
DCC
Half Year Results
Oxford Instruments
Half Year Results
Princes Group
Q3 Results
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
October Sales
Vodafone Group*
Half Year Results
Watches of Switzerland Group
Half Year Trading Statement
11-Nov
ICG
Half Year Results
ITV
Q3 Trading Statement
Spirax Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Taylor Wimpey
Q3 Trading Statement
Vesuvius
Q3 Trading Statement
12-Nov
3i Group
Half Year Results
Amaroq
Q3 Results
Atalaya Mining
Q3 Results
B&M European Value Retail
Q2 Results
Burberry Group
Half Year Results
Endeavour Mining
Q3 Results
Keller Group
Full Year Trading Statement
Kier Group
AGM Trading Statement
Persimmon
Q3 Trading Statement
Premier Foods
Half Year Results
QinetiQ Group
Half Year Results
Rolls-Royce Holdings*
Q3 Trading Statement
Shawbrook Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Syncona
Half Year Results
United Utilities Group
Half Year Results
Volex
Half Year Results
WH Smith
Full Year Results
Wizz Air Holdings
Half Year Results
13-Nov
Aviva*
Q3 Trading Statement
Land Securities Group
Half Year Results
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
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