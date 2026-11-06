Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

09-Nov Kainos Group Half Year Results RHI Magnesita Q3 Trading Statement

10-Nov 3i Infrastructure Half Year Results 4imprint Group Trading Statement Avon Technologies Full Year Results Caledonia Investments Half Year Results DCC Half Year Results Oxford Instruments Half Year Results Princes Group Q3 Results Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing October Sales Vodafone Group* Half Year Results Watches of Switzerland Group Half Year Trading Statement

11-Nov ICG Half Year Results ITV Q3 Trading Statement Spirax Group Q3 Trading Statement Taylor Wimpey Q3 Trading Statement Vesuvius Q3 Trading Statement

12-Nov 3i Group Half Year Results Amaroq Q3 Results Atalaya Mining Q3 Results B&M European Value Retail Q2 Results Burberry Group Half Year Results Endeavour Mining Q3 Results Keller Group Full Year Trading Statement Kier Group AGM Trading Statement Persimmon Q3 Trading Statement Premier Foods Half Year Results QinetiQ Group Half Year Results Rolls-Royce Holdings* Q3 Trading Statement Shawbrook Group Q3 Trading Statement Syncona Half Year Results United Utilities Group Half Year Results Volex Half Year Results WH Smith Full Year Results Wizz Air Holdings Half Year Results

13-Nov Aviva* Q3 Trading Statement Land Securities Group Half Year Results *Events on which we will be updating investors

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