Share research

Next week on the stock market

A look at the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week, commencing 9th November 2026.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Nov 6, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

09-Nov

Kainos Group

Half Year Results

RHI Magnesita

Q3 Trading Statement

10-Nov

3i Infrastructure

Half Year Results

4imprint Group

Trading Statement

Avon Technologies

Full Year Results

Caledonia Investments

Half Year Results

DCC

Half Year Results

Oxford Instruments

Half Year Results

Princes Group

Q3 Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

October Sales

Vodafone Group*

Half Year Results

Watches of Switzerland Group

Half Year Trading Statement

11-Nov

ICG

Half Year Results

ITV

Q3 Trading Statement

Spirax Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Taylor Wimpey

Q3 Trading Statement

Vesuvius

Q3 Trading Statement

12-Nov

3i Group

Half Year Results

Amaroq

Q3 Results

Atalaya Mining

Q3 Results

B&M European Value Retail

Q2 Results

Burberry Group

Half Year Results

Endeavour Mining

Q3 Results

Keller Group

Full Year Trading Statement

Kier Group

AGM Trading Statement

Persimmon

Q3 Trading Statement

Premier Foods

Half Year Results

QinetiQ Group

Half Year Results

Rolls-Royce Holdings*

Q3 Trading Statement

Shawbrook Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Syncona

Half Year Results

United Utilities Group

Half Year Results

Volex

Half Year Results

WH Smith

Full Year Results

Wizz Air Holdings

Half Year Results

13-Nov

Aviva*

Q3 Trading Statement

Land Securities Group

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 6th November 2026