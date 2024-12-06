Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
09-Dec
No FTSE 350 Reporters
10-Dec
Ashtead Group*
Q2 Results
Moonpig Group
Half Year Results
NCC Group
Q1 Results
11-Dec
TUI AG*
Q4 Results
British American Tobacco*
Trading Statement
12-Dec
Currys*
Half Year Results
13-Dec
No FTSE 350 Reporters
Ashtead looks for stability after a rocky patch
Ashtead reports second-quarter results next week, following a tricky period in which investors are raising questions about whether the construction sector is on the precipice of a downturn. The market has definitely slowed, and recent poor performance can in part be attributed to overspending in a weakening market. But now that investment has stabilised and guidance has been reset, things are starting to look more optimistic.
We’ll be paying close attention to commentary around non-residential construction, given that lead indicators seem to suggest healthy growth. Mega projects in the US are another key demand driver, where Ashteads' scale and expertise give it an advantage, so we’ll have an eye out for any developments there. As far as numbers go, second-quarter revenue is expected to come in a fraction above $3bn, with an operating profit of $853mn.
Can Tui carry its summer momentum into the winter season?
TUI has already offered a sunny outlook ahead of its fourth-quarter results next week, thanks to its upbeat trading statement in late September. Profits are expected to rise by at least 25%, a figure that might even prove to be modest.
The Markets and Airlines segments have been flying high this summer, buoyed by strong bookings and rising average selling prices. Encouragingly, that momentum seems to have carried into the winter season, with leisure spending still a top priority for consumers despite economic headwinds. Investors will be keen for more colour on how this trend is shaping up. We’ll also have an eye on the Holiday Experiences segment to see if it lives up to TUI's expectations.
Currys’ investors seek strong device sales and a dividend for Xmas
Currys has seen last year’s progress spill over into the current trading period, and next week we’ll find out if that’s persisted for the whole of the first half. The UK’s retail environment has had a mixed few months. And while consumer confidence has picked up lately, much still hinges on the vital festive trading season. That’s still got a long way to run but we’ll be looking out for a steer on whether the latest AI powered household electronic devices have sold well on Black Friday.
Investors will also be hoping for a recovery in the Nordic region which has been dragging on group performance. Management’s previously hinted at the return of dividend payments, so any further direction on that is also something to watch, but there can be no guarantees.
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.