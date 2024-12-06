Next week on the stock market

Ashtead reports second-quarter results next week, following a tricky period in which investors are raising questions about whether the construction sector is on the precipice of a downturn. The market has definitely slowed, and recent poor performance can in part be attributed to overspending in a weakening market. But now that investment has stabilised and guidance has been reset, things are starting to look more optimistic.

We’ll be paying close attention to commentary around non-residential construction, given that lead indicators seem to suggest healthy growth. Mega projects in the US are another key demand driver, where Ashteads' scale and expertise give it an advantage, so we’ll have an eye out for any developments there. As far as numbers go, second-quarter revenue is expected to come in a fraction above $3bn, with an operating profit of $853mn.