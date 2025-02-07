Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 10 February 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Feb 7, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

10-Feb

McDonald's*

Q4 Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Corporate Sales Release

11-Feb

Babcock International Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Bellway

Trading Statement

BP*

Full Year Results

Coca-Cola*

Q4 Results

Dunelm Group

Half Year Results

PZ Cussons

Half Year Results

Shopify*

Q4 Results

TUI*

Q1 Results

12-Feb

Barratt Redrow*

Half Year Results

Barrick Gold*

Q4 Results

Heineken*

Full Year Results

TBC Bank Group

Q4 Results

13-Feb

Barclays*

Full Year Results

British American Tobacco*

Full Year Results

Coca Cola HBC AG

Full Year Results

Nestle*

Full Year Results

Relx*

Full Year Results

Renishaw

Half Year Results

Tate & Lyle*

Q3 Trading Statement

Unilever*

Full Year Results

14-Feb

NatWest Group*

Full Year Results

SEGRO

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors
Barclays looks to replicate strong results from US rivals

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Barclays reports fourth quarter results next week, and investors will be watching for a potential £1bn share buyback with the bank leaning on its strong capital position – though nothing is guaranteed. Barclays has more exposure to the US than other UK banks, so there will be focus on how its US credit card customers are keeping up with repayments, as well as the usual eyes on UK loan default levels which have been robust of late. Interest rate expectations for 2025 will also be key, particularly any guidance on UK net interest income.

Another big talking point will be the Investment Banking arm, after US rivals posted strong results. It’s a competitive arena and Barclays has struggled to keep pace of late, so strong growth here could help lift sentiment. On the flip side, higher costs, largely due to a rising UK bank levy, are expected to squeeze profits on a quarter-to-quarter view, with pre-tax profit forecast at £1.6bn.

0%
British American Tobacco to update on impact of Canada litigation

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Despite the continued rapid decline of the tobacco market, British American Tobacco is set to deliver single digit growth in underlying revenue and operating profit when it reports 2024 numbers. But a strong US currency is inflating the value of its dollar denominated debt, meaning the balance sheet may look a bit more stretched than some may have hoped for.

Attention now turns to 2025 guidance, where growth hopes largely rest with New Category products such as vapes. That said, the recent decision by the Trump administration to withdraw a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes removes one potential headwind to legacy products. We’re also expecting an update on the financial impact of the proposed multi-billion-dollar legal settlement in Canada which relates to historical cover-ups of smoking-related cancer risks.

0%
Unilever's turnaround in focus

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Unilever releases full year results next week with investors keen to see how CEO Hein Schumacher’s turnaround strategy is taking shape. Last quarter, Unilever reported sales of €15.2bn, with underlying sales growth of 4.5%, beating market expectations. We’ll be keen to see if Unilever has maintained its streak of consecutive quarters of positive and improved volume growth. With inflation pressures easing, investors will also focus on whether price hikes have continued to moderate and how this impacts overall sales growth, with 3-5% growth the latest guidance for 2024.

Gross margin improvement is another critical area, as the company aims for an underlying operating margin of 18% driven by cost saving initiatives. Updates on the productivity program and separation of the ice cream division will also be key.

0%
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Article history
Published: 7th February 2025