Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 10 November 2025.
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Nov 7, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

10-Nov

Kainos

Half Year Results

RHI Magnesita

Q3 Trading Statement

TSMC

Corporate Sales Release

11-Nov

4imprint Group

Full Year Trading Statement

DCC

Half Year Results

Informa

Trading Statement

Oxford Instruments

Half Year Results

Vodafone*

Half Year Results

12-Nov

Avon Technologies

Full Year Results

Experian*

Half Year Results

Marshalls

Trading Statement

SSE*

Half Year Results

Taylor Wimpey*

Q3 Trading Statement

13-Nov

3i Group

Half Year Results

Atalaya Mining Copper

Q3 Results

Aviva*

Q3 Trading Statement

B&M European Value Retail

Q2 Results

Burberry

Half Year Results

ConvaTec

Trading Statement

Endeavour Mining

Q3 Results

Grafton Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Kier Group

Trading Statement

Persimmon*

Q3 Trading Statement

QinetiQ

Half Year Results

Rolls-Royce*

Q3 Trading Statement

Spirax Group

Q3 Trading Statement

United Utilities

Half Year Results

Walt Disney *

Q4 Results

Wizz Air

Half Year Results

14-Nov

Melrose Industries*

Q3 Trading Statement

Land Securities

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors
Vodafone tests momentum amid Germany struggles

Vodafone heads into its half-year results with an optics problem. Core markets like the UK and Germany have been under pressure, and while turnaround efforts are underway, progress has been slow. The company has responded with bold moves, job cuts, the completed merger with Three UK, and divestments in Spain and Italy, but investors want evidence these changes are starting to pay off.

We welcome the strategic reset, but execution risk remains high. Next week’s results need to show improving trends in broadband and mobile, particularly in those core European markets that dragged in the first quarter. With full-year guidance pointing to basically no growth in cash profit (EBITDA), investors will be hoping for something to get excited about.

0%
Progress on Aviva’s Direct line acquisition in focus

Aviva has had a strong first half, with operating profit up 22% to £1.1bn, driven by General Insurance in the UK & Ireland, strong Wealth net inflows and Health insurance momentum. The recent acquisition of Direct Line is expected to further strengthen its position in the UK motor and home insurance markets.

As Aviva heads into its third-quarter results, investors will be looking for signs that this momentum has continued, for UK & Ireland General Insurance and Wealth net flows in particular. Updates on integration progress at Direct Line will also be a key area of focus. Third-quarter volume headwinds are expected for Aviva's life business, driven by lower bulk-purchase annuities and protection business, while growth in non-life should be supported by the inclusion of Direct Line within the reported figures.

A director of Hargreaves Lansdown Group Limited is a Non-Executive Director of Aviva plc.

0%
Rolls-Royce looking to continue stellar first-half growth

Rolls-Royce is all set to release its third-quarter trading statement next week following a stellar first-half performance that showcased strong growth across all divisions. In the first half, revenue rose 11% to £9.1bn, with gross margin expanding to 28.4% and operating profit surging 50% to over £1.7bn. Growth was broad-based, with contributions from Civil Aerospace, Defence, and Power Systems.

The continued recovery in global air travel has been a major tailwind for the Civil Aerospace division, while heightened geopolitical tensions and increased government spending are supporting steady demand in Defence and Power Systems.

Next week’s update will be closely watched for signs that this positive momentum has been sustained through the third quarter. Market forecasts point to full-year underlying revenue growth of around 11% to £19.5bn, while underlying operating profits are expected to grow at a faster pace of 32% to £3.3bn.

The author holds shares in Rolls-Royce.

0%
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Article history
Published: 7th November 2025