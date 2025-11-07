Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
10-Nov
Kainos
Half Year Results
RHI Magnesita
Q3 Trading Statement
TSMC
Corporate Sales Release
11-Nov
4imprint Group
Full Year Trading Statement
DCC
Half Year Results
Informa
Trading Statement
Oxford Instruments
Half Year Results
Vodafone*
Half Year Results
12-Nov
Avon Technologies
Full Year Results
Experian*
Half Year Results
Marshalls
Trading Statement
SSE*
Half Year Results
Taylor Wimpey*
Q3 Trading Statement
13-Nov
3i Group
Half Year Results
Atalaya Mining Copper
Q3 Results
Aviva*
Q3 Trading Statement
B&M European Value Retail
Q2 Results
Burberry
Half Year Results
ConvaTec
Trading Statement
Endeavour Mining
Q3 Results
Grafton Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Kier Group
Trading Statement
Persimmon*
Q3 Trading Statement
QinetiQ
Half Year Results
Rolls-Royce*
Q3 Trading Statement
Spirax Group
Q3 Trading Statement
United Utilities
Half Year Results
Walt Disney *
Q4 Results
Wizz Air
Half Year Results
14-Nov
Melrose Industries*
Q3 Trading Statement
Land Securities
Half Year Results
Vodafone tests momentum amid Germany struggles
Vodafone heads into its half-year results with an optics problem. Core markets like the UK and Germany have been under pressure, and while turnaround efforts are underway, progress has been slow. The company has responded with bold moves, job cuts, the completed merger with Three UK, and divestments in Spain and Italy, but investors want evidence these changes are starting to pay off.
We welcome the strategic reset, but execution risk remains high. Next week’s results need to show improving trends in broadband and mobile, particularly in those core European markets that dragged in the first quarter. With full-year guidance pointing to basically no growth in cash profit (EBITDA), investors will be hoping for something to get excited about.
Progress on Aviva’s Direct line acquisition in focus
Aviva has had a strong first half, with operating profit up 22% to £1.1bn, driven by General Insurance in the UK & Ireland, strong Wealth net inflows and Health insurance momentum. The recent acquisition of Direct Line is expected to further strengthen its position in the UK motor and home insurance markets.
As Aviva heads into its third-quarter results, investors will be looking for signs that this momentum has continued, for UK & Ireland General Insurance and Wealth net flows in particular. Updates on integration progress at Direct Line will also be a key area of focus. Third-quarter volume headwinds are expected for Aviva's life business, driven by lower bulk-purchase annuities and protection business, while growth in non-life should be supported by the inclusion of Direct Line within the reported figures.
A director of Hargreaves Lansdown Group Limited is a Non-Executive Director of Aviva plc.
Rolls-Royce looking to continue stellar first-half growth
Rolls-Royce is all set to release its third-quarter trading statement next week following a stellar first-half performance that showcased strong growth across all divisions. In the first half, revenue rose 11% to £9.1bn, with gross margin expanding to 28.4% and operating profit surging 50% to over £1.7bn. Growth was broad-based, with contributions from Civil Aerospace, Defence, and Power Systems.
The continued recovery in global air travel has been a major tailwind for the Civil Aerospace division, while heightened geopolitical tensions and increased government spending are supporting steady demand in Defence and Power Systems.
Next week’s update will be closely watched for signs that this positive momentum has been sustained through the third quarter. Market forecasts point to full-year underlying revenue growth of around 11% to £19.5bn, while underlying operating profits are expected to grow at a faster pace of 32% to £3.3bn.
The author holds shares in Rolls-Royce.
