Next week on the stock market

Vodafone tests momentum amid Germany struggles

Vodafone heads into its half-year results with an optics problem. Core markets like the UK and Germany have been under pressure, and while turnaround efforts are underway, progress has been slow. The company has responded with bold moves, job cuts, the completed merger with Three UK, and divestments in Spain and Italy, but investors want evidence these changes are starting to pay off.

We welcome the strategic reset, but execution risk remains high. Next week’s results need to show improving trends in broadband and mobile, particularly in those core European markets that dragged in the first quarter. With full-year guidance pointing to basically no growth in cash profit (EBITDA), investors will be hoping for something to get excited about.