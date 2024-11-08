Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
11-Nov
Croda International
Q3 Trading Statement
Direct Line Insurance Group*
Q3 Trading Statement
Kainos Group
Half Year Results
RHI Magnesita
Q3 Trading Statement
12-Nov
3i Infrastructure
Half Year Results
AstraZeneca*
Q3 Results
ConvaTec Group
Trading Statement
DCC
Half Year Results
Grafton Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Oxford Instruments
Half Year Results
Renewi
Half Year Results
Shopify*
Q3 Results
Vodafone*
Half Year Results
13-Nov
Babcock International Group
Half Year Results
Intermediate Capital Group
Half Year Results
Smiths Group
Q1 Trading Statement
SSE*
Half Year Results
Workspace Group
Half Year Results
14-Nov
3i Group
Half Year Results
Alfa Financial Software Holdings
Q3 Trading Statement
Aviva*
Q3 Trading Statement
Burberry*
Half Year Results
B&M European Value Retail
Half Year Results
FirstGroup
Half Year Results
Great Portland Estates
Half Year Results
Premier Foods
Half Year Results
QinetiQ Group
Half Year Results
Spirax Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Syncona
Half Year Results
United Utilities*
Half Year Results
Walt Disney*
Q4 Results
WH Smith
Full Year Results
15-Nov
Alibaba*
Q2 Results
Assura
Half Year Results
Experian*
Half Year Results
Land Securities Group
Half Year Results
Will Chinese stimulus let the Genie out of the bottle for Alibaba?
Analysts are expecting sales growth of around 6% from Alibaba in next week’s second quarter results, an improvement on the disappointing 4% level seen in the first quarter. Any miss on this may well be taken badly particularly in the context of recent efforts by the Chinese authorities to inject some stimulus into the economy. But it’s a little too early to call whether that’s had a tangible effect on spending power.
No surprise that the initial boost to the valuation has worn off a little, and with the price to earnings ratio well below the long-run average we’ll be watching whether the company ups the pace of share buybacks from its ample cash reserves. Alibaba is also looking to broaden its international reach so keep an eye on sales levels in its operations outside Asia.
Success of recent product approvals in focus for AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca’s upgrade to guidance after its second quarter numbers hasn’t been enough to give a further shot in the arm to market sentiment. At the third-quarter health check the market is likely to be paying close attention to the pace of adoption of some core products where there’s hope recent approvals will provide a tailwind to growth.
Recent pipeline developments have been a mix of success and disappointment, but overall, we think the company is on the right path to hopefully meet its $80bn revenue target, and a mid-thirties operating margin by 2030. We’re not expecting any change to that longer-term steer, but some further reassurance wouldn’t go amiss. The same could be said about some further detail on the investigation by the Chinese authorities into AstraZeneca’s President in the region, Leon Wang.
Can Direct Line keep the momentum going?
It’s no secret that Direct Line has struggled over the past few years to deal with a challenging motor insurance market, and operational missteps have been a drag on performance. But recent results have painted a better picture than investors have had for some time. Armed with a fresh management team focussing on core areas like motor and home insurance, there’s renewed optimism that Direct Line can get back on track.
With the group back in the land of profit, third-quarter trading next week needs to show a continued recovery in net insurance margins, especially from the motor division. Last we heard, new motor contracts are being written at margins of above 10%, so we’ll want to see a return to profitability for the motor division over the second half. Customer numbers will also be in focus having lost 488,000 own-brand customers over the first half as prices saw mammoth hikes - stemming the mass exodus is key.
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.