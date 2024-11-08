Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 11th November 2024.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Nov 8, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

11-Nov

Croda International

Q3 Trading Statement

Direct Line Insurance Group*

Q3 Trading Statement

Kainos Group

Half Year Results

RHI Magnesita

Q3 Trading Statement

12-Nov

3i Infrastructure

Half Year Results

AstraZeneca*

Q3 Results

ConvaTec Group

Trading Statement

DCC

Half Year Results

Grafton Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Oxford Instruments

Half Year Results

Renewi

Half Year Results

Shopify*

Q3 Results

Vodafone*

Half Year Results

13-Nov

Babcock International Group

Half Year Results

Intermediate Capital Group

Half Year Results

Smiths Group

Q1 Trading Statement

SSE*

Half Year Results

Workspace Group

Half Year Results

14-Nov

3i Group

Half Year Results

Alfa Financial Software Holdings

Q3 Trading Statement

Aviva*

Q3 Trading Statement

Burberry*

Half Year Results

B&M European Value Retail

Half Year Results

FirstGroup

Half Year Results

Great Portland Estates

Half Year Results

Premier Foods

Half Year Results

QinetiQ Group

Half Year Results

Spirax Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Syncona

Half Year Results

United Utilities*

Half Year Results

Walt Disney*

Q4 Results

WH Smith

Full Year Results

15-Nov

Alibaba*

Q2 Results

Assura

Half Year Results

Experian*

Half Year Results

Land Securities Group

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Will Chinese stimulus let the Genie out of the bottle for Alibaba?

Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Analysts are expecting sales growth of around 6% from Alibaba in next week’s second quarter results, an improvement on the disappointing 4% level seen in the first quarter. Any miss on this may well be taken badly particularly in the context of recent efforts by the Chinese authorities to inject some stimulus into the economy. But it’s a little too early to call whether that’s had a tangible effect on spending power.

No surprise that the initial boost to the valuation has worn off a little, and with the price to earnings ratio well below the long-run average we’ll be watching whether the company ups the pace of share buybacks from its ample cash reserves. Alibaba is also looking to broaden its international reach so keep an eye on sales levels in its operations outside Asia.

0%
Success of recent product approvals in focus for AstraZeneca

Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

AstraZeneca’s upgrade to guidance after its second quarter numbers hasn’t been enough to give a further shot in the arm to market sentiment. At the third-quarter health check the market is likely to be paying close attention to the pace of adoption of some core products where there’s hope recent approvals will provide a tailwind to growth.

Recent pipeline developments have been a mix of success and disappointment, but overall, we think the company is on the right path to hopefully meet its $80bn revenue target, and a mid-thirties operating margin by 2030. We’re not expecting any change to that longer-term steer, but some further reassurance wouldn’t go amiss. The same could be said about some further detail on the investigation by the Chinese authorities into AstraZeneca’s President in the region, Leon Wang.

0%
Can Direct Line keep the momentum going?

Matt-Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

It’s no secret that Direct Line has struggled over the past few years to deal with a challenging motor insurance market, and operational missteps have been a drag on performance. But recent results have painted a better picture than investors have had for some time. Armed with a fresh management team focussing on core areas like motor and home insurance, there’s renewed optimism that Direct Line can get back on track.

With the group back in the land of profit, third-quarter trading next week needs to show a continued recovery in net insurance margins, especially from the motor division. Last we heard, new motor contracts are being written at margins of above 10%, so we’ll want to see a return to profitability for the motor division over the second half. Customer numbers will also be in focus having lost 488,000 own-brand customers over the first half as prices saw mammoth hikes - stemming the mass exodus is key.

0%
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 8th November 2024