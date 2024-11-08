Next week on the stock market

Analysts are expecting sales growth of around 6% from Alibaba in next week’s second quarter results, an improvement on the disappointing 4% level seen in the first quarter. Any miss on this may well be taken badly particularly in the context of recent efforts by the Chinese authorities to inject some stimulus into the economy. But it’s a little too early to call whether that’s had a tangible effect on spending power.

No surprise that the initial boost to the valuation has worn off a little, and with the price to earnings ratio well below the long-run average we’ll be watching whether the company ups the pace of share buybacks from its ample cash reserves. Alibaba is also looking to broaden its international reach so keep an eye on sales levels in its operations outside Asia.