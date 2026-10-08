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Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 12th October 2026.
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Published Oct 8, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

12-Oct

Hays

Q1 Trading Statement

13-Oct

Bellway

Full Year Results

BP

Q3 Trading Statement

Bytes Technology

Half Year Results

Greencore

Q4 Trading Statement

IntegraFin Holdings

Q4 Trading Statement

Michael Page

Q3 Trading Statement

Ninety One

Q2 Assets under Management Statement

Oxford Instruments

Half Year Trading Statement

Rio Tinto

Q3 Operations Update

Whitbread*

Half Year Results

14-Oct

Ashmore Group

Q1 Assets under Management Statement

ASML*

Q3 Results

Softcat

Full Year Results

Past performance isn't a guide to future returns.

15-Oct

Antofagasta

Q3 Production Update

Atalaya Mining Copper

Q3 Operations Update

Dunelm

Q1 Trading Statement

Entain

Q3 Trading Statement

Jupiter Fund Management

Q3 Trading Statement

Mondi

Q3 Trading Statement

Rank

Q1 Trading Statement

Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Full Year Results

TSMC*

Q3 Results

Travis Perkins

Q3 Trading Statement

16-Oct

Man Group

Q3 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Whitbread looks to build on early momentum

Whitbread approaches next week’s half-year results with positive momentum in its core hotel business. First-quarter UK accommodation sales rose 3%, with Premier Inn continuing to outpace the wider market, while Germany delivered double-digit growth. The group entered the second quarter with forward bookings ahead of last year, supported by strong leisure demand, leaving investors looking for signs that momentum continued.

Industry data from Visit England suggests demand remained resilient through the peak summer period, with room rate growth across the broader market accelerating to 8% in August. Given the group’s record of outperformance, we’re not expecting first-half revenue to fall short of the £1.6bn market forecast.

Attention will also focus on whether Germany’s expansion is feeding through to stronger profits. Beyond trading, attention will be on the delivery of the group’s five-year plan and whether management remains on track to simplify the business, improve cash generation and offset ongoing cost pressures.

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Strong sales are expected for TSMC, with margins and guidance in focus

TSMC heads into next week's third-quarter results with plenty of momentum. In local currency, sales in July and August were 49% higher than a year ago, which already puts the chipmaker ahead of the pace needed to hit the middle of its guidance range. Markets expect revenue of $44.8bn, up 35% on last year and at the low end of management's guidance. That’s a low bar, with the other key number, earnings per share, expected at $4.46.

Analysts have been raising their numbers. Revenue forecasts for the quarter are up almost 5% over the past three months, with earnings expectations rising nearly 8%. Even so, the shares have been broadly flat since last quarter, despite a strong rally over the past month. We’re expecting management to raise the revenue guide, leaving our focus on margins. Guidance of 65-67% points to a step down from the second quarter's 67.7%, and overseas sites are already weighing on profitability. A positive margin surprise could be a near-term catalyst.

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Supply questions in focus for ASML as it rides the AI wave

July's update reset the story for equipment manufacturer ASML, leaving plenty of optimism in the air as we head into third-quarter results. Full-year revenue guidance jumped to €43-45bn from €36-40bn, and the company guided to €11-12bn for the third quarter, well ahead of what markets had expected. Analysts now forecast third-quarter revenue of €11.5bn, up more than 50% on last year and towards the top of that range.

Forecasts have moved a lot as the AI buildout evolves. Quarterly revenue estimates are up 15% over three months, and earnings estimates have risen nearly 30%. The shares haven't followed, held back by worries about China and whether ASML can bring enough new supply online to service demand. That puts our focus on the outlook. Full-year guidance already points to a fourth quarter above €14bn, so investors will want to hear about orders, plans to expand production capacity, and early signs of how strong 2027 could be.

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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 8th October 2026