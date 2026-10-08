Next week on the stock market

Whitbread looks to build on early momentum

Whitbread approaches next week’s half-year results with positive momentum in its core hotel business. First-quarter UK accommodation sales rose 3%, with Premier Inn continuing to outpace the wider market, while Germany delivered double-digit growth. The group entered the second quarter with forward bookings ahead of last year, supported by strong leisure demand, leaving investors looking for signs that momentum continued.

Industry data from Visit England suggests demand remained resilient through the peak summer period, with room rate growth across the broader market accelerating to 8% in August. Given the group’s record of outperformance, we’re not expecting first-half revenue to fall short of the £1.6bn market forecast.

Attention will also focus on whether Germany’s expansion is feeding through to stronger profits. Beyond trading, attention will be on the delivery of the group’s five-year plan and whether management remains on track to simplify the business, improve cash generation and offset ongoing cost pressures.