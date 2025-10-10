Next week on the stock market

ASML all eyes on 2026 outlook

ASML heads into third quarter results with some question marks looming around the outlook for next year. Results back in July were decent enough, with 23% top-line growth, but that was overshadowed by comments from management that pointed to an uncertain backdrop. Consensus for revenue growth in 2026 has already been brought down from around 7% in July to 4% so investors will have a keen eye on guidance.

Netherlands-based ASML is the market leader in lithography machines used to make semiconductor chips. The AI boom should be a tailwind and there have been some positive developments that suggest new foundries are on the horizon, each needing to be kited out with ASML’s machines. But the demand environment is different to traditional chip names, and the valuation doesn’t offer much upside at the minute in our view.