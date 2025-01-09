Next week on the stock market

In this article

Weekly Newsletter Sign up for Share Insight . Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday. Sign up to newsletter

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

13-Jan Oxford Nanopore Technologies Full Year Trading Statement

14-Jan Games Workshop Group Half Year Results Grafton Group Q4 Trading Statement Hunting Q4 Trading Statement Integrafin Q1 Trading Statement Ocado* Q4 Trading Statement Persimmon* Q4 Trading Statement

15-Jan Ashmore Group Q2 Assets Under Management Statement Currys Trading Statement Diploma Q1 Trading Statement Experian* Q3 Trading Statement Hays Trading Statement Rio Tinto Q4 Operations Review Vistry Group* Q4 Trading Statement

16-Jan Antofagasta Q4 Production Report Bakkavor Group Full Year Trading Statement Dunelm Group Q2 Trading Statement Rathbones Group Q4 Trading Statement Safestore Holdings Full Year Results TSMC* Q4 Earnings Taylor Wimpey* Trading Statement Whitbread* Q3 Trading Statement

17-Jan Petershill Partners Full Year Assets Under Management Statement *Events on which we will be updating investors

Persimmon aiming to lay foundations for a solid 2025

0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes Persimmon’s faced its fair share of struggles over recent years. From their peak, both volumes and operating margins have fallen much harder than the broader sector. But early signs of promise are emerging in some forward-looking metrics. And while sales rates and price increases are modest, they’ve bucked the sector’s declining trend of late. Next week’s trading update will let us know whether that positive momentum’s continued into the new year. Last we heard, build cost inflation was back on the rise, so we’re keen to get an update on where Persimmon sees this tracking over 2025. The group’s in-house materials business is a key differentiator and should offer some protection from this. The new government promised to ease planning consent, which would be favourable to Persimmon given its large land bank and low average selling prices. Any updated timelines on this front would be welcomed news. 0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

US mortgage market in focus for Experian

0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes Experian enters its third-quarter trading update on the back of a solid first half. Despite challenges such as weaker performance in Brazil, currency impacts, and slower growth in US Consumer Services due to tough comparisons, Experian delivered strong and dependable top-line growth alongside impressive margin expansion. The US credit market remains central to Experian’s operations, so any updates on areas like US mortgages will be closely watched. While there had been hope for a rebound in mortgage activity as rates started to decline, the Trump election has introduced uncertainty with some of his inflationary policies potentially keeping rates higher and delaying any recovery. 0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

TSMC betting big on long-term demand for AI infrastructure

0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes The world’s leading semiconductor foundry expects to report revenue of around $26.5bn in next week’s fourth-quarter results. That’s a growth rate of around 35%, broadly in line with the trends seen in the previous quarter, which were driven by Artificial Intelligence and Smartphone demand. The market’s attention will be firmly focussed on the outlook for 2025. Consensus forecasts are currently looking for robust but slightly slower growth of around 26%. Management thinks that AI demand is here to stay, and there are signs of a further pick-up in infrastructure spending plans in the data center space. TSMC is investing heavily to keep up with demand. This year we’re likely to see an increased investment budget from the $30bn or so earmarked for 2024. We think this is the right approach and one that’s unlikely to cause any undue pressure on the company’s robust finances. 0 % View factsheet Sign up for email updates Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.