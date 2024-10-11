Next week on the stock market

LVMH’s growth has come off the boil in recent quarters, as tough economic conditions have even seen some luxury shoppers controlling their budgets a bit more. Organic revenue growth’s still in positive territory though, up 2% to €41.7bn in the first half. Sales in the important Asia region made up almost a third of that total, of which Chinese consumers account for a significant chunk.

With the Chinese central bank having unleashed a wave of stimulus measures in late September, there’s been a fresh jolt of optimism around the outlook for LVMH. Although that has dissipated a little, the expansionary moves made by Chinese leaders are aimed at stimulating lending to help boost the overall economy. However, what could be a real game changer is if this is accompanied by fiscal stimulus to put more money in consumers’ pockets. It’s hoped that this will convince them to save less and spend more.

While it’s too early to tell if the Chinese stimulus package will help lead to a sustained economic recovery we’re keen to see if it’s enough to shift full-year sales guidance higher when LVMH’s third-quarter update is released next week.