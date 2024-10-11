Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 14th October 2024.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Oct 11, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Sign up for Share Insight

Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.

Sign up to newsletter

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

14-Oct

Ashmore Group

Q1 Assets Under Management Statement

PageGroup

Q3 Trading Statement

15-Oct

Bellway

Full Year Results

Bytes Technology Group

Half Year Results

IntegraFin Holdings

Q4 Trading Statement

LVMH*

Q3 Trading Statement

Mitie Group

Q2 Trading Statement

QinetiQ

Q2 Trading Statement

Rio Tinto

Q3 Operations Update

16-Oct

ASML*

Q3 Results

BHP

Q1 Operations Update

MONY Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Ninety One

Q2 Assets Under Management Statement

Quilter

Q3 Trading Statement

Whitbread*

Half Year Results

17-Oct

AJ Bell

Q4 Trading Statement

Centamin

Q3 Results

Dunelm

Q1 Trading Statement

Ibstock*

Q3 Trading Statement

Mondi

Q3 Trading Statement

Nestlé*

Q3 Trading Statement

Netflix*

Q3 Results

Rathbones Group

Q3 Interim Management Statement

Rentokil

Q3 Results

Schroders

Q3 Assets Under Management Statement

St James's Place

New Business Announcement

18-Oct

Volvo*

Q3 Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Will LVMH get a boost from China’s stimulus package?

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

LVMH’s growth has come off the boil in recent quarters, as tough economic conditions have even seen some luxury shoppers controlling their budgets a bit more. Organic revenue growth’s still in positive territory though, up 2% to €41.7bn in the first half. Sales in the important Asia region made up almost a third of that total, of which Chinese consumers account for a significant chunk.

With the Chinese central bank having unleashed a wave of stimulus measures in late September, there’s been a fresh jolt of optimism around the outlook for LVMH. Although that has dissipated a little, the expansionary moves made by Chinese leaders are aimed at stimulating lending to help boost the overall economy. However, what could be a real game changer is if this is accompanied by fiscal stimulus to put more money in consumers’ pockets. It’s hoped that this will convince them to save less and spend more.

While it’s too early to tell if the Chinese stimulus package will help lead to a sustained economic recovery we’re keen to see if it’s enough to shift full-year sales guidance higher when LVMH’s third-quarter update is released next week.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Will ASML still be on track for a flat year?

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

ASML’s revenues so far this year have been lagging levels seen in 2023. The company’s banking on a step change in sales of micro-chip manufacturing systems in the last two quarters of the year to keep 2024 revenue flat overall. The consensus of analyst forecasts for next Wednesday’s third quarter results is for year-on-year revenue growth of 7% to €7.1bn. That’s slightly ahead of the mid-point of company guidance which itself disappointed the market when issued in July.

Analysts are looking for a bumper end to the year to take up the slack, earmarking quarter-on-quarter growth of over 24% to €8.8bn in the final quarter, so we’ll be carefully monitoring Q4 guidance. We think ASML’s technology leadership leaves it well placed to benefit from long-term megatrends such as artificial intelligence, but some of its key customers are facing their own challenges so we’ll also be looking for any pointers on next year’s outlook where growth is currently expected to accelerate further.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Netflix is on a roll; can it keep up the momentum?

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Netflix comes into next week’s third-quarter results on a high. Recent performance has been strong, with subscriber growth smashing expectations back in July. Several key initiatives are working in tandem: the successful rollout of paid sharing, increased traction in non-English speaking markets, and the cheaper ad-supported subscription tier.

The key going forward is to keep the subscriber flywheel going. Scale matters in the streaming space, and the larger Netflix gets, the more leverage it has over peers and content creators. Subscriber growth on a yearly basis is expected to slow from 8.7mn to around 5mn in the coming quarter. But that’s largely due to a tough comparable quarter last year, given that it was the first time paid sharing was introduced. We think there’s scope for another positive surprise here, though nothing is guaranteed.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 11th October 2024