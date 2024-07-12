Next week on the stock market

Netflix has been enjoying a great run in 2024, with first quarter subscriber growth shooting the lights out. Continued growth in the ad-supported plan is key, it’s been a major success story so far and is allowing Netflix to attract more price sensitive customers. Management guided to 16% growth in second quarter revenue with operating income of $2.5bn, that as slightly ahead of consensus at the time so it’s important that figure is reached.

One thing to watch for is the number of new paid subscribers in the second quarter. Management has already warned it’ll be lower quarter-on-quarter due to the normal seasonal demand patterns. These have been a little skewed in recent years, but if we look at 2018/19 numbers net adds were down 34% and 70% respectively across the first and second quarters – so don’t be surprised to see something in that range.

Best in class content is one of the reasons Netflix has been able to consistently deliver sector leading churn rates. It’s expensive, but Netflix remains the only company set to increase content spend, giving a comparative advantage versus legacy media and its challengers.