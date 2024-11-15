Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 18th November 2024.
Derren Nathan
Published Nov 15, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

18-Nov

Big Yellow Group

Half Year Results

Melrose*

Q3 Trading Statement

Sirius Real Estate

Half Year Results

19-Nov

Diploma

Full Year Results

Imperial Brands*

Full Year Results

Informa

Trading Statement

Petershill Partners

Q3 Trading Statement

20-Nov

British Land*

Half Year Results

Coats Group

Trading Statement

HICL Infrastructure

Half Year Results

Molten Ventures

Half Year Results

Ninety One

Half Year Results

Rotork

Q3 Trading Statement

Sage Group

Full Year Results

Severn Trent

Half Year Results

Softcat

Q1 Trading Statement

TwentyFour Income Fund

Half Year Results

21-Nov

Breedon

Q3 Trading Statement

Britvic

Full Year Results

Close Brothers

Q1 Trading Statement

Grainger

Full Year Results

Halma*

Half Year Results

International Distribution Services*

Half Year Results

Investec

Half Year Results

Ithaca Energy

Q3 Results

JD Sports*

Q3 Trading Statement

JLEN Environmental Assets Group

Half Year Results

Mitie Group

Half Year Results

NextEnergy Solar Fund

Half Year Results

NVIDIA*

Q3 Results

Pershing Square

Q3 Results

XPS Pensions Group

Half Year Results

22-Nov

No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors
JD Sports hoping to kick on in the second half

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

JD Sports had a shaky start to the year, but things have since picked up, with both sales and profits moving higher over the first half. It was pleasing to see Europe, North America and Asia Pacific markets all posting double-digit sales growth. But the UK market remains challenging and volatile, and full-year profit guidance got a small downgrade as a result.

Recent retail sector data points have pointed to increased discounting at shops to help keep the tills ringing. JD’s trying to offset this by tightening its belt and streamlining operations. We’re hoping that means there won’t be further downgrades to the full-year outlook in next week's results. We’re also keen to hear how the integration of US-based Hibbett is progressing. The deal has substantially increased the group’s footprint in the US, but there’s a lot of work to do to make sure a deal of this size pulls in the expected benefits.

NVIDIA’s scalability in the spotlight at Q3 results

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Nvidia’s guidance suggests that next week’s third-quarter results will deliver revenue growth of around 80% to $32.5bn. Markets forecasts expect that number to be a little higher. If NVIDIA continues its strong run of beating expectations, things could be better still but there are no guarantees. There’s likely to be more emphasis however on the outlook for the final three months of the year, where consensus is currently looking for revenue of $36.6bn.

Any steer as to how well the recently launched ultra-fast Blackwell chip is selling will also be closely scrutinised. There’s no shortage of demand as the likes of Meta, Microsoft, Google, Amazon look to gain an edge in the AI race. But there remain some unanswered questions about NVIDIA’s supply chain’s ability to keep pace.

Halma expects to keep things ticking along

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Halma’s expected to keep things ticking over in next week’s half-year results with organic revenue growth, underlying operating margin expansion, and strong cash generation all on show. We’ve already had some trading details back at the end of September and performance isn’t shooting the lights out. But that’s kind of what Halma does well - consistent delivery in the face of varied economic climates.

We’ll have our eyes open for any detail on the Healthcare businesses where budget constraints are keeping a lid on customer orders. Aside from that, it’s the usual acquisition pipeline commentary that’s worth watching for, given the strategy relies as much on acquisitions as it does organic growth.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

