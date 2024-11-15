Next week on the stock market

JD Sports had a shaky start to the year, but things have since picked up, with both sales and profits moving higher over the first half. It was pleasing to see Europe, North America and Asia Pacific markets all posting double-digit sales growth. But the UK market remains challenging and volatile, and full-year profit guidance got a small downgrade as a result.

Recent retail sector data points have pointed to increased discounting at shops to help keep the tills ringing. JD’s trying to offset this by tightening its belt and streamlining operations. We’re hoping that means there won’t be further downgrades to the full-year outlook in next week's results. We’re also keen to hear how the integration of US-based Hibbett is progressing. The deal has substantially increased the group’s footprint in the US, but there’s a lot of work to do to make sure a deal of this size pulls in the expected benefits.