Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

02-Nov Apple* Q4 Results Palantir Technologies* Q3 Results Pershing Square Q3 Results

03-Nov Advanced Micro Devices* Q3 Results Associated British Foods Full Year Results Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Q3 Trading Statement Hiscox Q3 Trading Statement International Workplace Group Q3 Trading Statement Shopify* Q3 Results Tp Icap Q3 Trading Statement

04-Nov Barratt Redrow Trading Statement Coca-Cola HBC Q3 Trading Statement Lancashire Holdings Q3 Trading Statement Lion Finance Q3 Results Marks and Spencer Half Year Results Novo Nordisk Q3 Results Prudential* Q3 Business Performance Statement Smith & Nephew Q3 Trading Statement Trainline Half Year Results Weir Q3 Interim Management Statement

05-Nov ASOS Full Year Results Autotrader Group Half Year Results BT Group* Half Year Results Croda International Q3 Results Derwent London Q3 Results Diageo Q1 Trading Statement Harbour Energy Trading Statement Helios Towers Q3 Results HgCapital Trust Q3 Results Hikma Pharmaceuticals Monthly Trading Statement Howden Joinery Group Q3 Trading Statement M&G* Q3 Trading Statement Metlen Energy & Metals Q3 Trading Statement National Grid Half Year Results Next Q3 Trading Statement OSB Group Q3 Trading Statement RS Group Half Year Results Tate & Lyle Half Year Results Vistry Group Q3 Trading Statement

06-Nov International Consolidated Airlines Q3 Results Rightmove Full Year Trading Statement TBC Bank Group Q3 Results Past performance isn't a guide to future returns. *Events on which we will be updating investors

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.