Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
02-Nov
Apple*
Q4 Results
Palantir Technologies*
Q3 Results
Pershing Square
Q3 Results
03-Nov
Advanced Micro Devices*
Q3 Results
Associated British Foods
Full Year Results
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Q3 Trading Statement
Hiscox
Q3 Trading Statement
International Workplace Group
Q3 Trading Statement
Shopify*
Q3 Results
Tp Icap
Q3 Trading Statement
04-Nov
Barratt Redrow
Trading Statement
Coca-Cola HBC
Q3 Trading Statement
Lancashire Holdings
Q3 Trading Statement
Lion Finance
Q3 Results
Marks and Spencer
Half Year Results
Novo Nordisk
Q3 Results
Prudential*
Q3 Business Performance Statement
Smith & Nephew
Q3 Trading Statement
Trainline
Half Year Results
Weir
Q3 Interim Management Statement
05-Nov
ASOS
Full Year Results
Autotrader Group
Half Year Results
BT Group*
Half Year Results
Croda International
Q3 Results
Derwent London
Q3 Results
Diageo
Q1 Trading Statement
Harbour Energy
Trading Statement
Helios Towers
Q3 Results
HgCapital Trust
Q3 Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Monthly Trading Statement
Howden Joinery Group
Q3 Trading Statement
M&G*
Q3 Trading Statement
Metlen Energy & Metals
Q3 Trading Statement
National Grid
Half Year Results
Next
Q3 Trading Statement
OSB Group
Q3 Trading Statement
RS Group
Half Year Results
Tate & Lyle
Half Year Results
Vistry Group
Q3 Trading Statement
06-Nov
International Consolidated Airlines
Q3 Results
Rightmove
Full Year Trading Statement
TBC Bank Group
Q3 Results
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.