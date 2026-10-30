Share Research

Next week on the stock market

A look at the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies scheduled to report next week commencing 2nd November 2026.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst
Published Oct 30, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

02-Nov

Apple*

Q4 Results

Palantir Technologies*

Q3 Results

Pershing Square

Q3 Results

03-Nov

Advanced Micro Devices*

Q3 Results

Associated British Foods

Full Year Results

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Q3 Trading Statement

Hiscox

Q3 Trading Statement

International Workplace Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Shopify*

Q3 Results

Tp Icap

Q3 Trading Statement

04-Nov

Barratt Redrow

Trading Statement

Coca-Cola HBC

Q3 Trading Statement

Lancashire Holdings

Q3 Trading Statement

Lion Finance

Q3 Results

Marks and Spencer

Half Year Results

Novo Nordisk

Q3 Results

Prudential*

Q3 Business Performance Statement

Smith & Nephew

Q3 Trading Statement

Trainline

Half Year Results

Weir

Q3 Interim Management Statement

05-Nov

ASOS

Full Year Results

Autotrader Group

Half Year Results

BT Group*

Half Year Results

Croda International

Q3 Results

Derwent London

Q3 Results

Diageo

Q1 Trading Statement

Harbour Energy

Trading Statement

Helios Towers

Q3 Results

HgCapital Trust

Q3 Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Monthly Trading Statement

Howden Joinery Group

Q3 Trading Statement

M&G*

Q3 Trading Statement

Metlen Energy & Metals

Q3 Trading Statement

National Grid

Half Year Results

Next

Q3 Trading Statement

OSB Group

Q3 Trading Statement

RS Group

Half Year Results

Tate & Lyle

Half Year Results

Vistry Group

Q3 Trading Statement

06-Nov

International Consolidated Airlines

Q3 Results

Rightmove

Full Year Trading Statement

TBC Bank Group

Q3 Results

Past performance isn't a guide to future returns.
*Events on which we will be updating investors

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

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Article history
Published: 30th October 2026