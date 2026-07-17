Next week on the stock market

Margin pressure and investment plans in focus for CVS Group

Back in March, CVS Group guided to full-year growth of around 6% in both revenue and underlying cash profit (EBITDA), to roughly £713mn and £142mn, respectively. Ahead of next week’s full-year trading update, consensus forecasts have edged up slightly on the top line, and profit estimates now sit closer to £141mn. That points to a modest fall in margins from last year, which would be understandable given the profit pressures likely facing the core UK business.

Since then, CVS Group has refinanced its debt and set out ambitious investment plans, with £30mn earmarked each year for internal investment and £50mn available for acquisitions of Australian veterinary practices. We’ll be keen to hear how those funds are being put to work, alongside any update on the search for a successor to CEO Richard Fairman.