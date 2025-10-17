Next week on the stock market

Unilever had a steady first-half, with underlying sales growth and profits slightly surpassing market expectations. All business units contributed positively in the period, supported by a balanced mix of price increases and volume growth.

Looking ahead to the second half, the group expects underlying sales growth to ramp up beyond first-half levels, despite the subdued market conditions. Markets are forecasting underlying sales growth of 3.7% to €14.8bn in next week’s third-quarter update, with the uplift largely driven by recent price increases.

We’re also keen to get updates on the ice-cream business, which has been operating as a standalone entity since the start of the third quarter. Its spin-off into a separately listed company is pencilled in for mid-November, but with Unilever set to retain a stake of up to 20%, we’re eager to hear that the separation process hasn’t brought about too much disruption.