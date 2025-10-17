Next week on the stock market

Share research

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 20 Oct 2025.
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Oct 17, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

20-Oct

BHP Group

Q1 Operations Update

21-Oct

Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Full Year Results

Bunzl

Q3 Trading Statement

Coca-Cola*

Q3 Results

Netflix*

Q3 Results

22-Oct

Aberdeen Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Barclays*

Q3 Results

Fresnillo

Q3 Production Report

Hochschild Mining

Q3 Production Results

Reckitt Benckiser*

Q3 Trading Statement

Softcat

Full Year Results

Tesla*

Q3 Results

23-Oct

AJ Bell

Q4 Trading Statement

Antofagasta

Q3 Production Report

Baker Hughes*

Q3 Results

Dunelm Group

Q1 Trading Statement

Hunting

Q3 Trading Statement

InterContinental Hotels Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Inchcape

Q3 Trading Statement

Lloyds Banking Group*

Q3 Interim Management Statement

London Stock Exchange Group*

Q3 Trading Statement

RELX*

Q3 Trading Statement

Renishaw

Trading Update

Rentokil

Q3 Trading Statement

Schroders

Q3 Assets Under Management

St James's Place

New Business Announcement

Unilever*

Q3 Trading Statement

Wickes Group

Q3 Trading Statement

24-Oct

NatWest Group*

Q3 Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Unilever eyeing stronger sales growth in the second half

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Unilever had a steady first-half, with underlying sales growth and profits slightly surpassing market expectations. All business units contributed positively in the period, supported by a balanced mix of price increases and volume growth.

Looking ahead to the second half, the group expects underlying sales growth to ramp up beyond first-half levels, despite the subdued market conditions. Markets are forecasting underlying sales growth of 3.7% to €14.8bn in next week’s third-quarter update, with the uplift largely driven by recent price increases.

We’re also keen to get updates on the ice-cream business, which has been operating as a standalone entity since the start of the third quarter. Its spin-off into a separately listed company is pencilled in for mid-November, but with Unilever set to retain a stake of up to 20%, we’re eager to hear that the separation process hasn’t brought about too much disruption.

0%
Matt Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Elon Musk’s comments on the future will be in focus for Tesla

Tesla heads into third-quarter results off the back of a strong delivery announcement a couple of weeks ago. Earnings expectations have risen as a result, but there are still some tricky quarters ahead for the core business. We’re expecting continued margin pressure as a competitive pricing environment and rising research costs remain headwinds.

As always, the earnings call will matter more than the numbers - the Tesla story is about looking forward, not back. Last time, Elon Musk warned of tough quarters ahead; this time, we expect a more upbeat tone with an important shareholder vote on his pay coming up.

Progress on Robotaxi and the rollout of the latest self-driving software will be key to sustaining momentum. There’s been little chatter recently, which might be a good sign, but investors will want clarity on expansion plans and when Tesla expects to ditch safety drivers. There’s also the chance of a curveball, in the form of a more detailed update on Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot.

The author holds shares in Tesla.

0%
Lloyds looks to draw a line under the motor finance investigation

It’s been a busy few weeks for Lloyds, and next week’s third quarter results are expected to see £800mn added to its car finance provision, taking the total close to £2bn. The move follows the Financial Conduct Authority’s consultation on compensation, with Lloyds pushing back on parts of the proposal. While the extra cost isn’t ideal, £2bn as a total cost is better than many had feared just a few months ago and signals that the bank is getting closer to drawing a line under the issue.

Sentiment toward UK banks has been strong this year, and Lloyds is expected to keep its streak of net interest income growth intact. Credit quality will be a key watchpoint, with provisions for bad loans expected to land at around £314mn. Borrowers have remained resilient so far, so another better-than-expected outcome wouldn’t surprise us.

0%
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

