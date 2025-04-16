Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 21 April 2025.
Derren Nathan
Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

21-Apr

No FTSE 350 Reporters

22-Apr

Baker Hughes*

Q1 Results

Tesla*

Q1 Results

Verizon Communications*

Q1 Results

23-Apr

Croda

Q1 Corporate Sales Release

Hochschild Mining

Q1 Results

Quilter

Q1 Trading Statement

Reckitt Benckiser*

Q1 Trading Statement

Volvo AB*

Q1 Results

24-Apr

Alphabet*

Q1 Results

AJ Bell

Q2 Trading Statement

Anglo American

Q1 Production Report

ASOS*

Half Year Results

Indivior

Q1 Results

Inchcape

Q1 Trading Statement

Jupiter Fund Management

Q1 Trading Statement

Molten Ventures

Full Year Trading Statement

Nestle*

Q1 Results

PepsiCo*

Q1 Results

RELX*

Q1 Trading Statement

St James's Place

Q1 New Business Announcement

Unilever*

Q1 Trading Statement

Weir Group

Q1 Results

25-Apr

WPP*

Q1 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Unilever navigating market challenges under new leadership

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Unilever will be giving an update on first quarter trading next week, with investors eager to get more insights into the company's evolving strategy under its new CEO, Fernando Fernandez. The company had already flagged that it is expecting a softer start to the year due to subdued pricing and weaker consumer confidence in key markets. However, Unilever expects performance improvements later in the year, making next week's results a crucial indicator of how well the company is navigating current market conditions.

We’ll also be expecting further updates on the progression and restructuring efforts of the ice cream spinoff. With global trade tensions persisting, Unilever's approach to addressing tariffs risks and their impact on the supply chain will be closely watched. Additionally, with marketing spend at its highest level in over a decade, it’ll be important to see this investment translating into market share improvements.

See the Unilever share price, charts and our latest view

Reckitt’s transformation and tariff challenge

Investors are eagerly anticipating Reckitt's quarterly results next week, as the company continues its strategic transformation. Management expects to deliver strong first-quarter growth in emerging markets, flat results in Europe, and low single-digit growth in North America, primarily due to retailer destocking and a slower ramp up for some key products.

Reckitt has also highlighted that growth expectations for their non-core segments, Essential Home and Mead Johnson Nutrition, will be subdued in the first half of the year. A major area of interest will be updates on the planned exit from Essential Home and the strategic review of Mead Johnson Nutrition.

Additionally, Reckitt's relatively high exposure to tariff risk, with 43% of US sales volume currently imported, raises questions about potential price increases or margin pressure in the US market.

See the Reckitt share price, charts and our latest view

Musk’s alignment with the White House in focus for Tesla

Tesla comes into results as arguably the most scrutinised company in the world. That’s not really a position investors want to be in, and there’ll be a lot of focus on whether Elon Musk gives any indication of when he might be stepping back from DOGE. A return to business as usual would be welcomed with open arms. Investors will also be looking for some clarity on more affordable vehicles and any updates on the imminent launch of the robotaxi service in June.

There are quite a lot of moving parts, but revenue is expected to come in broadly flat year-on-year, with a drop in earnings as Tesla transitioned to the refreshed version of its best-selling car, the Model Y. We could see things pick up again in the coming quarter, with strong sales of the new Model Y to Chinese buyers a good indication that the refresh is just as popular as its predecessor.

The writer holds shares in Tesla.

See the Tesla share price, charts and our latest view

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

