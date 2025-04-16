Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
21-Apr
No FTSE 350 Reporters
22-Apr
Baker Hughes*
Q1 Results
Tesla*
Q1 Results
Verizon Communications*
Q1 Results
23-Apr
Croda
Q1 Corporate Sales Release
Hochschild Mining
Q1 Results
Quilter
Q1 Trading Statement
Reckitt Benckiser*
Q1 Trading Statement
Volvo AB*
Q1 Results
24-Apr
Alphabet*
Q1 Results
AJ Bell
Q2 Trading Statement
Anglo American
Q1 Production Report
ASOS*
Half Year Results
Indivior
Q1 Results
Inchcape
Q1 Trading Statement
Jupiter Fund Management
Q1 Trading Statement
Molten Ventures
Full Year Trading Statement
Nestle*
Q1 Results
PepsiCo*
Q1 Results
RELX*
Q1 Trading Statement
St James's Place
Q1 New Business Announcement
Unilever*
Q1 Trading Statement
Weir Group
Q1 Results
25-Apr
WPP*
Q1 Trading Statement
Unilever navigating market challenges under new leadership
Unilever will be giving an update on first quarter trading next week, with investors eager to get more insights into the company's evolving strategy under its new CEO, Fernando Fernandez. The company had already flagged that it is expecting a softer start to the year due to subdued pricing and weaker consumer confidence in key markets. However, Unilever expects performance improvements later in the year, making next week's results a crucial indicator of how well the company is navigating current market conditions.
We’ll also be expecting further updates on the progression and restructuring efforts of the ice cream spinoff. With global trade tensions persisting, Unilever's approach to addressing tariffs risks and their impact on the supply chain will be closely watched. Additionally, with marketing spend at its highest level in over a decade, it’ll be important to see this investment translating into market share improvements.
Reckitt’s transformation and tariff challenge
Investors are eagerly anticipating Reckitt's quarterly results next week, as the company continues its strategic transformation. Management expects to deliver strong first-quarter growth in emerging markets, flat results in Europe, and low single-digit growth in North America, primarily due to retailer destocking and a slower ramp up for some key products.
Reckitt has also highlighted that growth expectations for their non-core segments, Essential Home and Mead Johnson Nutrition, will be subdued in the first half of the year. A major area of interest will be updates on the planned exit from Essential Home and the strategic review of Mead Johnson Nutrition.
Additionally, Reckitt's relatively high exposure to tariff risk, with 43% of US sales volume currently imported, raises questions about potential price increases or margin pressure in the US market.
Musk’s alignment with the White House in focus for Tesla
Tesla comes into results as arguably the most scrutinised company in the world. That’s not really a position investors want to be in, and there’ll be a lot of focus on whether Elon Musk gives any indication of when he might be stepping back from DOGE. A return to business as usual would be welcomed with open arms. Investors will also be looking for some clarity on more affordable vehicles and any updates on the imminent launch of the robotaxi service in June.
There are quite a lot of moving parts, but revenue is expected to come in broadly flat year-on-year, with a drop in earnings as Tesla transitioned to the refreshed version of its best-selling car, the Model Y. We could see things pick up again in the coming quarter, with strong sales of the new Model Y to Chinese buyers a good indication that the refresh is just as popular as its predecessor.
The writer holds shares in Tesla.
