Next week on the stock market

Unilever will be giving an update on first quarter trading next week, with investors eager to get more insights into the company's evolving strategy under its new CEO, Fernando Fernandez. The company had already flagged that it is expecting a softer start to the year due to subdued pricing and weaker consumer confidence in key markets. However, Unilever expects performance improvements later in the year, making next week's results a crucial indicator of how well the company is navigating current market conditions.

We’ll also be expecting further updates on the progression and restructuring efforts of the ice cream spinoff. With global trade tensions persisting, Unilever's approach to addressing tariffs risks and their impact on the supply chain will be closely watched. Additionally, with marketing spend at its highest level in over a decade, it’ll be important to see this investment translating into market share improvements.