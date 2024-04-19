Lloyds is the first of the major UK banks to report first quarter earnings next week. We expect weaker results than this time last year, with net interest margin expected to fall from 3.22% to 2.93%. While the drop is expected, and more a result of the particularly strong environment this time last year when rates were being hiked, anything lower than 2.90% would likely be punished.

There’s also the ongoing issue of an FCA investigation into motor financing to contend with. As one of the more exposed banks, Lloyds has already set aside £450mn in preparation for charges. It’ll be interesting to see whether management has any further commentary here, up to now details have been hard to come by.

Loan defaults are the other key thing to watch, with analysts pencilling in £280mn of impairments. We see scope for a better result here and expect to hear commentary that borrowers remain resilient. Performance clearly peaked last year, but several tailwinds yet to play out could give room for upside. Of course, there are no guarantees.