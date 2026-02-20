Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 23rd February 2026.
Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

23-Feb

MONY Group

Full Year Results

24-Feb

Croda International*

Full Year Results

Standard Chartered*

Full Year Results

Unite Group

Full Year Results

25-Feb

Aston Martin*

Full Year Results

ConvaTec Group

Full Year Results

Diageo*

Half Year Results

Haleon*

Q4 Results

Hammerson

Full Year Results

Hays

Half Year Results

Hiscox

Full Year Results

HSBC*

Full Year Results

International Personal Finance

Full Year Results

Morgan Sindall Group

Full Year Results

NVIDIA*

Q4 Results

Salesforce*

Q4 Results

Shaftesbury Capital

Full Year Results

St James's Place

Full Year Results

26-Feb

CVS Group*

Half Year Results

Derwent London

Full Year Results

Drax Group

Full Year Results

Genus

Half Year Results

Greencoat UK Wind

Full Year Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Full Year Results

Howden Joinery Group

Full Year Results

Jupiter Fund Management

Full Year Results

LSEG*

Full Year Results

Man Group

Full Year Results

Ocado*

Full Year Results

Pantheon International

Half Year Results

PPHE Hotel Group

Full Year Results

Rolls-Royce*

Full Year Results

Tate & Lyle

Q3 Trading Statement

WPP

Full Year Results

27-Feb

International Consolidated Airlines Group*

Full Year Results

Just Group

Full Year Results

ME Group International

Full Year Results

Melrose*

Full Year Results

Pearson

Full Year Results

Rathbones

Full Year Results

Renewables Infrastructure Group

Full Year Results

Rightmove

Full Year Results

Tritax Big Box REIT*

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Nvidia looks to defy the law of large numbers

Five Shares to Watch pick Nvidia continues to defy the law of large numbers, with fourth‑quarter revenue growth expected to accelerate to nearly 70% at the top end of guidance - a figure we expect the company to beat. With the AI buildout showing no signs of slowing, a new chip architecture launching this year, and mega‑cap customers planning heavy investment in AI infrastructure, the backdrop points to another strong year ahead.

We’ll be watching for updates on the order backlog, news on the early production and ramp of the Ruben platform, and commentary on how margins are expected to track over the year. The China story will grab some attention too, with ongoing difficulties getting orders through customs, but we don’t think it’s a major dial mover either way.

The author holds shares in Nvidia.

Rolls-Royce looking to fly past profit expectations

There’s been little sign of turbulence at Rolls-Royce of late, with strong demand in its Civil Aerospace business remaining a running theme. Large Engine Flying Hours, a key driver of revenue for Civil Aerospace, grew by 8% over the first 10 months of the year, reaching 109% of pre-pandemic levels. There’s also been a significant amount of large engine orders coming in. That provides good near-term revenue visibility and keeps the outlook for this key segment on an upward trajectory.

Elsewhere in the business, positive momentum in the Power Systems division continues to be driven by impressive growth in data centres, where demand for backup power systems remains high. Full-year guidance points to underlying operating profits landing between £3.1-£3.2bn at next week’s results. But with a growing track record of overdelivering, we see scope for profits to land slightly ahead of this figure.

The author holds shares in Rolls-Royce.

IAG continues to invest for the future

Demand across most of IAG’s airlines has been holding up well. Its largest airline, British Airways, has an impressive share of flight slots at the capacity-constrained Heathrow airport, putting upward pressure on ticket prices. On the cost side, easing fuel prices should provide another tailwind for the bottom line. As a result, market expectations for full-year operating profits have improved since the third quarter and are now expected to land at around £5.0bn, reflecting growth of around 13%.

Looking ahead, capital expenditure is set to ramp up over the coming years as the group looks to expand its fleet and upgrade its digital infrastructure. There’s plenty of free cash flow to fund these investments, and there should also be enough to fund a new share buyback programme. We’re keen to hear just how big this new share buyback programme could be (around €1.8bn expected). But, as always, no shareholder returns are guaranteed.

The author holds shares in IAG.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

