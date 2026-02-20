Next week on the stock market

Nvidia looks to defy the law of large numbers

Five Shares to Watch pick Nvidia continues to defy the law of large numbers, with fourth‑quarter revenue growth expected to accelerate to nearly 70% at the top end of guidance - a figure we expect the company to beat. With the AI buildout showing no signs of slowing, a new chip architecture launching this year, and mega‑cap customers planning heavy investment in AI infrastructure, the backdrop points to another strong year ahead.

We’ll be watching for updates on the order backlog, news on the early production and ramp of the Ruben platform, and commentary on how margins are expected to track over the year. The China story will grab some attention too, with ongoing difficulties getting orders through customs, but we don’t think it’s a major dial mover either way.

The author holds shares in Nvidia.