Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
23-Feb
MONY Group
Full Year Results
24-Feb
Croda International*
Full Year Results
Standard Chartered*
Full Year Results
Unite Group
Full Year Results
25-Feb
Aston Martin*
Full Year Results
ConvaTec Group
Full Year Results
Diageo*
Half Year Results
Haleon*
Q4 Results
Hammerson
Full Year Results
Hays
Half Year Results
Hiscox
Full Year Results
HSBC*
Full Year Results
International Personal Finance
Full Year Results
Morgan Sindall Group
Full Year Results
NVIDIA*
Q4 Results
Salesforce*
Q4 Results
Shaftesbury Capital
Full Year Results
St James's Place
Full Year Results
26-Feb
CVS Group*
Half Year Results
Derwent London
Full Year Results
Drax Group
Full Year Results
Genus
Half Year Results
Greencoat UK Wind
Full Year Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Full Year Results
Howden Joinery Group
Full Year Results
Jupiter Fund Management
Full Year Results
LSEG*
Full Year Results
Man Group
Full Year Results
Ocado*
Full Year Results
Pantheon International
Half Year Results
PPHE Hotel Group
Full Year Results
Rolls-Royce*
Full Year Results
Tate & Lyle
Q3 Trading Statement
WPP
Full Year Results
27-Feb
International Consolidated Airlines Group*
Full Year Results
Just Group
Full Year Results
ME Group International
Full Year Results
Melrose*
Full Year Results
Pearson
Full Year Results
Rathbones
Full Year Results
Renewables Infrastructure Group
Full Year Results
Rightmove
Full Year Results
Tritax Big Box REIT*
Full Year Results
Nvidia looks to defy the law of large numbers
Five Shares to Watch pick Nvidia continues to defy the law of large numbers, with fourth‑quarter revenue growth expected to accelerate to nearly 70% at the top end of guidance - a figure we expect the company to beat. With the AI buildout showing no signs of slowing, a new chip architecture launching this year, and mega‑cap customers planning heavy investment in AI infrastructure, the backdrop points to another strong year ahead.
We’ll be watching for updates on the order backlog, news on the early production and ramp of the Ruben platform, and commentary on how margins are expected to track over the year. The China story will grab some attention too, with ongoing difficulties getting orders through customs, but we don’t think it’s a major dial mover either way.
The author holds shares in Nvidia.
Rolls-Royce looking to fly past profit expectations
There’s been little sign of turbulence at Rolls-Royce of late, with strong demand in its Civil Aerospace business remaining a running theme. Large Engine Flying Hours, a key driver of revenue for Civil Aerospace, grew by 8% over the first 10 months of the year, reaching 109% of pre-pandemic levels. There’s also been a significant amount of large engine orders coming in. That provides good near-term revenue visibility and keeps the outlook for this key segment on an upward trajectory.
Elsewhere in the business, positive momentum in the Power Systems division continues to be driven by impressive growth in data centres, where demand for backup power systems remains high. Full-year guidance points to underlying operating profits landing between £3.1-£3.2bn at next week’s results. But with a growing track record of overdelivering, we see scope for profits to land slightly ahead of this figure.
The author holds shares in Rolls-Royce.
IAG continues to invest for the future
Demand across most of IAG’s airlines has been holding up well. Its largest airline, British Airways, has an impressive share of flight slots at the capacity-constrained Heathrow airport, putting upward pressure on ticket prices. On the cost side, easing fuel prices should provide another tailwind for the bottom line. As a result, market expectations for full-year operating profits have improved since the third quarter and are now expected to land at around £5.0bn, reflecting growth of around 13%.
Looking ahead, capital expenditure is set to ramp up over the coming years as the group looks to expand its fleet and upgrade its digital infrastructure. There’s plenty of free cash flow to fund these investments, and there should also be enough to fund a new share buyback programme. We’re keen to hear just how big this new share buyback programme could be (around €1.8bn expected). But, as always, no shareholder returns are guaranteed.
The author holds shares in IAG.
