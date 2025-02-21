Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
24-Feb
ME Group International
Full Year Results
25-Feb
Croda International*
Full Year Results
JP Morgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust
Half Year Results
Renewables Infrastructure
Full Year Results
Smith & Nephew*
Full Year Results
Unite Group
Full Year Results
26-Feb
Anheuser-Busch Inbev*
Full Year Results
Aston Martin Lagonda*
Full Year Results
ConvaTec Group
Full Year Results
Hammerson
Full Year Results
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Full Year Results
Morgan Sindall Group
Full Year Results
NVIDIA*
Q4 Results
Rathbones Group
Full Year Results
Salesforce*
Q4 Results
27-Feb
Aviva*
Full Year Results
Bluefield Solar Income Fund
Half Year Results
CVS Group*
Half Year Results
Derwent London
Full Year Results
Drax Group
Full Year Results
Genus
Half Year Results
Greencoat UK Wind
Full Year Results
Haleon*
Full Year Results
Hiscox
Full Year Results
Howden Joinery Group
Full Year Results
Jupiter Fund Management
Full Year Results
London Stock Exchange Group*
Full Year Results
Man Group
Full Year Results
Metro Bank
Full Year Results
Ocado*
Full Year Results
PPHE Hotel Group
Full Year Results
RHI Magnesita
Full Year Results
Rolls-Royce*
Full Year Results
Serco Group
Full Year Results
Shaftesbury Capital
Full Year Results
St James's Place
Full Year Results
Taylor Wimpey*
Full Year Results
WPP*
Full Year Results
IMI
Full Year Results
28-Feb
International Consolidated Airlines Group*
Full Year Results
Morgan Advanced Materials
Full Year Results
Pearson
Full Year Results
Primary Health Properties*
Full Year Results
Rightmove
Full Year Results
Spectris
Full Year Results
Tritax Big Box*
Full Year Results
Aston Martin hoping to drive a U-turn in fortunes
There’s no getting around it, Aston Martin’s in a tough spot. 2024 brought with it a couple of profit warnings due to delays with its new high-end Valiant models. Now full-year underlying cash profits are set to land in the £270-280mn range, a backward step from the £306mn seen in the prior year.
Aston Martin also had to go cap in hand to debt and equity investors twice last year, seeking additional funds to help keep the wheels turning. But given that free cash flows are expected to remain in negative territory when full-year results are announced next week, it could spell real trouble if demand doesn’t improve soon. In the meantime, we’re hoping to hear the group has credible plans to get costs under control to help stem the financial bleeding.
To make matters worse, British car manufacturers could see President Trump impose a tariff of as high as 25% on British vehicles being imported to the US. This would likely hit Aston Martin hard, so it’s a developing story we’ll be keeping a close eye on
Nvidia has the weight of the AI industry on its shoulders
Nvidia wraps up earnings season for the Magnificent 7 with fourth-quarter results next week, and all eyes will be on AI chip demand. Recent signals, including massive investment plans from the big tech giants, suggest Nvidia’s cutting-edge chips remain in hot demand. With AI central to its growth story, the rollout of its latest Blackwell chips will take centre stage where supply constraints held things back a touch in the prior quarter.
Expected revenue growth of 72% highlights Nvidia’s impressive momentum, but margins will also be under the spotlight. Costs tied to Blackwell’s ramp-up could put some pressure on gross margins, with any dip below the guided 73.5% mark likely to ruffle a few feathers. We’ll also be keen to hear more about Nvidia’s push into robotics and self-driving, where CEO Jensen Huang sees a multi-trillion-dollar market emerging.
Salesforce banks on AI agents to drive its next round of growth
The tricky macroeconomic environment is one of the reasons for a slowdown in revenue growth, expected around the 8-9% mark for the year, compared to the mid-twenties seen a few years ago. We’ll be looking out for commentary on customers willingness to spend in the current environment, as well as looking to guidance for the new year.
Updates on the rollout of Agentforce will also be crucial. This is Salesforce’s latest product that enables customers to build AI agents that not only assist with answering questions but can also take action. The latest iteration, Agentforce 2.0, launched mid-way through December so we’ll be keen to hear whether it’s driving a material uptick in sales.
