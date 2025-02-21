Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting the week commencing 24 February 2025.
Illustration of an interconnected world
Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Published Feb 21, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

24-Feb

ME Group International

Full Year Results

25-Feb

Croda International*

Full Year Results

JP Morgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Half Year Results

Renewables Infrastructure

Full Year Results

Smith & Nephew*

Full Year Results

Unite Group

Full Year Results

26-Feb

Anheuser-Busch Inbev*

Full Year Results

Aston Martin Lagonda*

Full Year Results

ConvaTec Group

Full Year Results

Hammerson

Full Year Results

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Full Year Results

Morgan Sindall Group

Full Year Results

NVIDIA*

Q4 Results

Rathbones Group

Full Year Results

Salesforce*

Q4 Results

27-Feb

Aviva*

Full Year Results

Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Half Year Results

CVS Group*

Half Year Results

Derwent London

Full Year Results

Drax Group

Full Year Results

Genus

Half Year Results

Greencoat UK Wind

Full Year Results

Haleon*

Full Year Results

Hiscox

Full Year Results

Howden Joinery Group

Full Year Results

Jupiter Fund Management

Full Year Results

London Stock Exchange Group*

Full Year Results

Man Group

Full Year Results

Metro Bank

Full Year Results

Ocado*

Full Year Results

PPHE Hotel Group

Full Year Results

RHI Magnesita

Full Year Results

Rolls-Royce*

Full Year Results

Serco Group

Full Year Results

Shaftesbury Capital

Full Year Results

St James's Place

Full Year Results

Taylor Wimpey*

Full Year Results

WPP*

Full Year Results

IMI

Full Year Results

28-Feb

IMI

Full Year Results

International Consolidated Airlines Group*

Full Year Results

Morgan Advanced Materials

Full Year Results

Pearson

Full Year Results

Primary Health Properties*

Full Year Results

Rightmove

Full Year Results

Spectris

Full Year Results

Tritax Big Box*

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Aston Martin hoping to drive a U-turn in fortunes

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

There’s no getting around it, Aston Martin’s in a tough spot. 2024 brought with it a couple of profit warnings due to delays with its new high-end Valiant models. Now full-year underlying cash profits are set to land in the £270-280mn range, a backward step from the £306mn seen in the prior year.

Aston Martin also had to go cap in hand to debt and equity investors twice last year, seeking additional funds to help keep the wheels turning. But given that free cash flows are expected to remain in negative territory when full-year results are announced next week, it could spell real trouble if demand doesn’t improve soon. In the meantime, we’re hoping to hear the group has credible plans to get costs under control to help stem the financial bleeding.

To make matters worse, British car manufacturers could see President Trump impose a tariff of as high as 25% on British vehicles being imported to the US. This would likely hit Aston Martin hard, so it’s a developing story we’ll be keeping a close eye on

Nvidia has the weight of the AI industry on its shoulders

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Nvidia wraps up earnings season for the Magnificent 7 with fourth-quarter results next week, and all eyes will be on AI chip demand. Recent signals, including massive investment plans from the big tech giants, suggest Nvidia’s cutting-edge chips remain in hot demand. With AI central to its growth story, the rollout of its latest Blackwell chips will take centre stage where supply constraints held things back a touch in the prior quarter.

Expected revenue growth of 72% highlights Nvidia’s impressive momentum, but margins will also be under the spotlight. Costs tied to Blackwell’s ramp-up could put some pressure on gross margins, with any dip below the guided 73.5% mark likely to ruffle a few feathers. We’ll also be keen to hear more about Nvidia’s push into robotics and self-driving, where CEO Jensen Huang sees a multi-trillion-dollar market emerging.

Salesforce banks on AI agents to drive its next round of growth

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

The tricky macroeconomic environment is one of the reasons for a slowdown in revenue growth, expected around the 8-9% mark for the year, compared to the mid-twenties seen a few years ago. We’ll be looking out for commentary on customers willingness to spend in the current environment, as well as looking to guidance for the new year.

Updates on the rollout of Agentforce will also be crucial. This is Salesforce’s latest product that enables customers to build AI agents that not only assist with answering questions but can also take action. The latest iteration, Agentforce 2.0, launched mid-way through December so we’ll be keen to hear whether it’s driving a material uptick in sales.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG Datastream. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

