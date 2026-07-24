Share research

Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 27 July 2026.
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Published Jul 24, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

27-Jul

AstraZeneca*

Q2 Results

Cranswick

Q1 Trading Statement

Vodafone*

Q1 Trading Statement

28-Jul

Barclays*

Half Year Results

Bodycote

Half Year Results

Coats Group

Half Year Results

Coca-Cola*

Q2 Results

Croda International*

Half Year Results

Games Workshop

Full Year Results

GSK*

Q2 Results

Inchcape

Half Year Results

Man Group

Half Year Results

Paypal*

Q2 Results

SSP

Q3 Trading Statement

Unilever*

Half Year Results

Unite Group

Half Year Results

Visa*

Q3 Results

29-Jul

Aberdeen Group

Half Year Results

Airbus*

Half Year Results

Aston Martin*

Half Year Results

Breedon Group

Half Year Results

Glencore

Q2 Production Report

Greggs*

Half Year Results

International Personal Finance

Half Year Results

Lancashire Holdings

Half Year Results

Meta*

Q2 Results

Microsoft*

Q4 Results

Paragon Banking Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Rathbones Group

Half Year Results

Reckitt*

Half Year Results

Rio Tinto*

Half Year Results

Sage Group

Q3 Trading Statement

Shaftesbury Capital

Half Year Results

St James's Place

Half Year Results

Standard Chartered*

Half Year Results

Weir Group

Half Year Results

30-Jul

Amazon*

Q2 Results

Anglo American*

Half Year Results

Apple*

Q3 Results

BAE Systems*

Half Year Results

British American Tobacco*

Half Year Results

Drax Group

Half Year Results

Elementis

Half Year Results

Endeavour Mining

Q2 Results

Greencoat UK Wind

Half Year Results

Haleon*

Half Year Results

Hammerson

Half Year Results

Helios Towers

Half Year Results

Informa

Half Year Results

Lloyds*

Half Year Results

London Stock Exchange Group*

Half Year Results

Magnum Ice Cream Company*

Half Year Results

Mastercard*

Q2 Results

Mondi

Half Year Results

Oakley Capital Investments

Q2 Trading Statement

Pets At Home

Q1 Trading Statement

Rentokil Initial

Half Year Results

Rolls-Royce*

Half Year Results

Schroders

Half Year Results

SEGRO

Half Year Results

Shell*

Q2 Results

Vesuvius

Half Year Results

31-Jul

Cameco*

Q2 Results

IG Group

Half Year Results

IMI

Half Year Results

International Consolidated Airlines Group*

Half Year Results

Intertek Group

Half Year Results

ITV*

Half Year Results

Melrose Industries*

Half Year Results

NatWest*

Half Year Results

Pearson

Half Year Results

RHI Magnesita

Half Year Results

Rightmove

Half Year Results

Taylor Wimpey*

Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Pipelines under the microscope for GSK and AstraZeneca

Half-year readouts for the UK’s largest pharmaceutical giants will not only shine a light on their financial health, but also progress within the laboratory. AstraZeneca’s recent late-stage setback with heart-disease medicine Wainua was a reminder that drug development is never risk-free, but such misses have been relatively rare given its strong pipeline record.

We don’t expect it to threaten medium-term guidance, but it raises the bar for the rest of the pipeline if upgrades are to come through. GSK’s had its own disappointment leading it to abandon its development of refractory chronic cough drug camlipixant which it acquired through a $2bn acquisition back in 2023.

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Both companies need to keep driving new revenue opportunities, particularly as exclusivity expires on older treatments, so we’ll want to see evidence of healthy spending on R&D. Acquisitions and partnerships are another route to filling the hopper. GSK recently completed the $10.6bn takeover of Nuvalent.

AstraZeneca’s been busy with smaller acquisitions and licensing deals. There are plenty of good reasons for Big Pharma to keep spending, and investors will want reassurance that cash generation and balance sheet strength can support continued investment.

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Rio Tinto and Anglo American dig deeper into copper growth

Rio Tinto and Anglo American report against a supportive backdrop for copper, with prices still benefiting from demand linked to electrification, grid upgrades, data centres and constrained supply.

That should provide a helpful tailwind to earnings, but investors will be just as focused on how both groups plan to grow exposure to one of mining’s most attractive long-term markets.

For Anglo American, the tie-up with Teck is the clearest signal of intent. The deal would create one of the world’s leading copper producers and shift the portfolio further towards future-facing commodities, at a time when Anglo is already reshaping the business around higher-quality assets.

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Investors will want reassurance that the strategic logic remains intact, while also keeping an eye on execution risk and balance sheet discipline.

Rio Tinto’s route is more heavily weighted to organic growth. Its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia remains a major long-term copper growth driver, while the Resolution project in the US and the Winu project in Western Australia offer further potential, albeit with long development timelines and permitting challenges.

With copper demand increasingly tied to the buildout of digital and energy infrastructure, progress on these projects could matter just as much as the latest production numbers.

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Investment budgets in focus for Amazon, Meta and Microsoft

Next week’s Amazon, Meta and Microsoft results will put the AI spending boom back under the microscope. Markets remain uneasy about the sheer scale of investment, particularly when higher capital expenditure weighs on near-term cash flow.

But for the wider AI trade, the most important signals will be continued customer wins, strong demand for computing power and confidence that the infrastructure buildout is continuing at scale.

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Any sign that projects are being delayed or budgets trimmed would raise questions across the AI supply chain. We expect the opposite, with current spending plans likely to rise as demand continues to outpace available capacity.

Cloud will be the clearest test of whether that spending is translating into growth. Investors will want to see Azure and AWS maintain their recent momentum, supported by strong demand for AI services and improving access to new capacity.

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Meta doesn’t have a cloud business today, which makes its spending harder for markets to value. That could start to change if management provides more details on plans to rent computing power to outside customers or sign large cloud agreements.

Even early signs of progress would give investors a clearer route from Meta’s vast infrastructure budget to a new source of revenue beyond advertising.

The author holds shares in Amazon, Meta and Microsoft.

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Rolls-Royce looking to fly towards its full-year targets

Rolls-Royce had a good start to the year, with all three divisions performing well over the first quarter. In Civil Aerospace, there were concerns that the Middle East conflict would reduce the time its engines spent in the air, weighing on revenues.

However, engine flying hours are still tracking in line with management’s targets, which saw full-year guidance reiterated as underlying operating profits and free cash flow expected to land between £4.0-4.2bn and £3.6-3.8bn, respectively.

Looking ahead to next week’s half-year results, we expect flying hours to continue tracking in line with guidance, albeit at the bottom end. But rising defence budgets and growing power demand from data centres in its Defence and Power Systems businesses should drive strong growth. As a result, first-half underlying operating profits are expected to grow by around 10% to £1.9bn.

The author holds shares in Rolls-Royce.

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This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

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Written by
Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Derren leads our Equity Research team with more than 15 years of experience in his field. Thriving in a passionate environment, Derren finds motivation in intellectual challenges and exploring diverse ideas within his writing.

Matt-Britzman
Matt Britzman
Senior Equity Analyst

Matt is a Senior Equity Analyst on the share research team, providing up-to-date research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. He is a CFA Charterholder and also holds the Investment Management Certificate.

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

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Article history
Published: 24th July 2026