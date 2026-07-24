Next week on the stock market

Pipelines under the microscope for GSK and AstraZeneca

Half-year readouts for the UK’s largest pharmaceutical giants will not only shine a light on their financial health, but also progress within the laboratory. AstraZeneca’s recent late-stage setback with heart-disease medicine Wainua was a reminder that drug development is never risk-free, but such misses have been relatively rare given its strong pipeline record.

We don’t expect it to threaten medium-term guidance, but it raises the bar for the rest of the pipeline if upgrades are to come through. GSK’s had its own disappointment leading it to abandon its development of refractory chronic cough drug camlipixant which it acquired through a $2bn acquisition back in 2023.