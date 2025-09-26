Next week on the stock market

Greggs’ valuation has come under pressure in 2025 after a challenging start to the year. First-half sales rose 7.0% to just over £1.0bn, driven largely by new store openings. Like-for-like sales growth hasn’t been as strong as markets originally hoped, rising at a slower pace of 2.6%, while operating profit fell 7.1% to £70mn. This decline reflects ongoing inflationary pressures and costs related to building two new national distribution centres.

The broader consumer spending environment remains fragile. While Greggs has relied on price increases to support like-for-like sales growth, the company must be careful not to stretch customer tolerance too far.

Despite current challenges, full-year guidance remains unchanged, with operating profit expected to come in modestly below 2024’s £195mn figure. That puts added pressure on next week’s third-quarter numbers to show an improvement in momentum. With cash flows coming under pressure and the group falling into a small net debt position, strong execution will be critical in the months ahead.