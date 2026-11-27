Results calendar: week commencing 30th November
30-Nov
Foresight Environmental Infrastructure
Half Year Results
1-Dec
Greencore Group
Full Year Results
Paragon Banking Group
Full Year Results
Pennon Group
Half Year Results
Victrex
Full Year Results
2-Dec
discoverIE Group
Half Year Results
Hollywood Bowl Group
Full Year Results
Mony Group
Trading Statement
Salesforce
Q3 Results
ZIGUP
Half Year Results
3-Dec
AJ Bell
Full Year Results
Baltic Classifieds Group
Half Year Results
4-Dec
No scheduled reporters
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