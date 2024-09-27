Next week on the stock market

Greggs has set a high bar over the past year or so, but it continues to impress. July’s half-year results once again beat expectations despite the backdrop of poor weather and consumer uncertainty. Attention now turns to next week’s third-quarter trading update, where we expect to see continued strength.

Credit where it’s due, management has been on point with execution. Menu tweaks, a focus on the evening market, new delivery options, and a push for penetration on the app have all worked together to deliver outperformance. There’ll likely be a slowdown in like-for-like sales growth over the second half as Greggs laps tougher comparable periods from last year. But with the store estate expanding and plenty of growth drivers, we remain positive on the outlook.