NVIDIA: another earnings beat in final quarter

NVIDIA grew fourth quarter sales by 78% to $39.3bn ahead of market forecasts of $38.0bn. Data Center sales were the primary growth driver. Sales in the much smaller automotive division more than doubled.
Operating income grew broadly in line with sales to $24.0bn.
Free cash flow was up 38% to $15.5bn despite four-fold increase in capital expenditure. NVIDIA finished the financial year with net cash of $33.2bn after lease liabilities.
Shareholder returns increased from $2.8bn to $8.1bn, mainly made up of share buybacks.
First quarter revenue is expected to be around $43.0bn, $2.0bn ahead of market forecasts. Underlying gross margin guidance is 70.6% compared to market forecasts of 71.5%.
The shares were up 3.7% before the final bell, falling back 1.5% in after-hours trading once the results were released.
Our view
HL view to follow.
NVIDIA key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.