NVIDIA: another earnings beat in final quarter

NVIDIA grew fourth quarter sales by 78% to $39.3bn ahead of market forecasts of $38.0bn. Data Center sales were the primary growth driver. Sales in the much smaller automotive division more than doubled.

Operating income grew broadly in line with sales to $24.0bn.

Free cash flow was up 38% to $15.5bn despite four-fold increase in capital expenditure. NVIDIA finished the financial year with net cash of $33.2bn after lease liabilities.

Shareholder returns increased from $2.8bn to $8.1bn, mainly made up of share buybacks.

First quarter revenue is expected to be around $43.0bn, $2.0bn ahead of market forecasts. Underlying gross margin guidance is 70.6% compared to market forecasts of 71.5%.

The shares were up 3.7% before the final bell, falling back 1.5% in after-hours trading once the results were released.

HL view to follow.

NVIDIA key facts

Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months) : 29.2

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio : 36.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months) : 0.03%

Ten year average prospective dividend yield : 0.39%

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.