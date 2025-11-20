Nvidia (Q3 Results): beat and raise

Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue up 62% to $57.0bn, beating estimates by 4%. All divisions grew, with Data Center revenue up 66% to $51.2bn. Underlying operating of $37.8bn also rose by 62%.
Free cash flow increased by 32% to $22.1bn. Net cash, including leases, stood at £51.1bn at the end of the period.
For the fourth quarter, revenue is expected to be around $65.0bn.
Share buybacks totalled $12.5bn and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share was announced.
The shares were up 5.5% in pre-market trading.
Nvidia key facts
