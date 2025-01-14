Ocado: fourth-quarter revenue jumps higher

Ocado’s fourth-quarter Retail revenue rose 17.5% to £0.7bn. Growth was driven by a 17% increase in volumes, as active customer numbers and average orders per week both rose at double-digit rates. Average selling prices and basket values remained broadly flat.

Record Christmas trading meant that full-year Retail revenue grew by 13.9% to £2.7bn. The uplift on the top line, alongside careful cost management, has led to “strong” cash profit (EBITDA) growth.

Looking to 2025, the group is “confident” it can continue its market-leading sales growth, and move towards achieving a high mid-single digit underlying cash profit margin in the medium term.

The shares rose 10.9% in early trading.

