Ocado (Update): Kroger closes some Ocado-powered warehouses

Ocado’s US partner Kroger announced it’s ending some of its contracts with Ocado early.
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Nov 18, 2025

Ocado confirmed that its US supermarket partner Kroger has decided to close three Customer Fulfilment Centres (CFCs), which use Ocado’s technology to fill customers’ orders. This is set to reduce Ocado’s fee revenue in the current year by around $50mn.

Ocado expects to receive compensation of more than $250mn for the early closure of these sites.

In areas where demand density is higher, Kroger will continue to operate CFCs using Ocado’s technology.

The shares fell 21.9% following the mid-afternoon announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Ocado key facts

Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 18th November 2025